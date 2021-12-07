Local Opinion: Stand-Your-Ground laws are killers

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Scientists have long known of the physiological response of vertebrate animals (including humans) to existential threats.
The response is a rush of hormones into the blood stream that prepares the body for immediate action. What the body does with this function depends on what the mental state of the organism may be. If the animal is defenseless the action will be to run away and be labeled by some as timid. If the animal is strong the action may be to stand and fight the threat. This would lead some to label the animal as bold.
In our everyday lives we become aware of bold individuals who dive out of airplanes, jump into chasms, or ride rollercoasters in order to achieve the hormonal rush. Each of these activities also requires mechanical equipment to minimize bodily harm. We naked apes, however, have no such protection.
Biologists interested in the evolutionary development of the flight response in animals tested the effect of predator stress on the tiny fish we know as guppies. They managed to identify groups of guppies as being bold, timid, or neutral. When a predator fish was introduced into the tank it was found that many of the timid fish, fewer of the neutral, and none of the bold fish survived. The message delivered was that it is more survivable to be timid and avoid existential threats.
It has been suggested that persons injected with adrenaline, without them knowing the results of such injection, will feel the hormonal rush and seek a meaning for it. Those subjects shown a threatening scene will report they are feeling fearful; those shown a frustrating scene will report they are feeling angry. This would tend to indicate that arousal itself does not determine fight or flight, only the individual’s perception of the situation will determine if he, or she, is angry or fearful. (This hypothesis cannot be tested on humans for ethical reasons. Unfortunately, there is no one speaking for the guppies.)
The legislatures of several of our United States have decided that the proper response to your nervous state is to ‘stand-your-ground’ and use all weapons at your disposal to rid yourself of the perceived threat. Since some states also allow firearms to be carried by any citizen, the field is open to any formerly timid individual, who would have avoided conflict in the past, to go out where conflict is occurring and join in on the adrenaline rush that heightened arousal brings.
This leads us to the recent situation where a young person brought a military-style assault rifle to a place where violent confrontations were taking place. Not surprisingly, he was soon involved in just such a confrontation, and he probably felt the hormonal rush that prepared his body to either fight or flee. Given that one law permitted him to stand his ground and fight, and another law allowed him the weapon to fight with; he was, as the jury agreed, completely within his rights to kill two people and wound another. Justice under the law was served, while the biblical mandate not to kill fellow humans was violated.
It is clear that the law should stipulate that one is only authorized to stand your ground when there is no demonstrable avenue of escape. Just to say “I felt threatened” should lead to the next question: “Why didn’t you leave the scene?” Of course, the greater question should be: “Why did you bring a loaded gun?”
It is clear that state laws must be changed. Whether it is thrill-seeking or macho bravado, there is no place for loaded firearms outside the home. Home is where you should definitely stand your ground, because that is, by definition, ‘your ground.’ Legislators must pass laws that protect the public from thrill-seekers and bullies.
Maitland is a retired research psychologist with a doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh. He was formerly associated with University of North Carolina-Charlotte and the Department of the Army. He lives in Marana.