Local Opinion: Stand-Your-Ground laws are killers

OPINION: "As we move boldly, yet with humility, into our next 100 years, we’re guided by our successes over the last century. We do so with the understanding that today’s needs still require the same spirit of collaboration, the duty for which I believe we’ve been called, and the confidence that we can continue to bring systemic positive change to our community by uniting people, ideas, and resources," writes Tony Penn, president of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.