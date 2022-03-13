Local Opinion: Stay-at-home moms need a day, too

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Every year on March 8, the world celebrates International Women’s Day as a call to accelerate gender equality while also highlighting achievements of women. That’s why, this past Tuesday, social media was flooded with citations from inspiring, successful females.
I love a good Eleanor Roosevelt or Beyoncé quote as much as the next person, but tire of seeing only a certain type of woman celebrated. I’d like to remedy that a tiny bit today by focusing the spotlight on stay-at-home moms, who don’t get near enough attention on IWD — or any other day, for that matter.
As someone who spent years in both the working mom and at-home mom trenches, I can attest that both positions have their unique stresses.
But I can also say, without reservation, something we avoid speaking aloud for fear of giving offense: Staying home is by far the more difficult job if you’re doing it with any child younger than kindergarten. And the reason for this can be summed up in the word “rest.”
When you’re an at-home mom of children under the age of 6, there are no breaks. You’re always on call, even during nap time — should your tiny dictator actually take a nap lasting longer than about three minutes.
At day care, professionals work in teams to keep their herds of miniature maniacs on a strict schedule. These timetables are so fine-tuned that temper tantrums ensue if circle time accidentally comes before music time one day. When you’re a working mom, you’re often ignorant of that hard, invisible work (I sure was!) because you’re busy at your own job, trusting your kiddo is secure with people who know all the verses to “The Wheels on the Bus.” You’re enjoying things like going to the bathroom without a 3-year-old trying to breach the door and having conversations with people who can use full sentences and don’t barf on your shirt.
Stay-home moms don’t have those luxuries because they are the day care. Even during naptime, when a mom might dare to think she could finish a cup of coffee before it got cold, she’s busy trying to pull the house back together after a morning of her kids dismantling it piece-by-piece.
It’s hard, thankless work — a friend once described it as similar to being pecked to death by a duck — and these moms rarely get any sort of fanfare. After all, when was the last time you saw a woman who does nothing but raise her children featured on the cover of a magazine? The answer, class, is, “Never.”
That’s because, despite all the lip service offered about “the most important job in the world,” we actually don’t believe raising children is crucial work, which is why day care workers are paid peanuts and stay-home moms don’t even earn credits toward Social Security retirement, much less a salary.
Possibly the most draining thing about being a stay-home mom is trying to communicate all day with a pre-verbal human. (The second hardest is discovering your 2-year-old, having been left alone for exactly 32.8 seconds while you fixed an afternoon snack, found some long-ago-lost scissors under the couch and has “operated” on the cat.)
Last month, I was reminded how exhausting this language issue is. My 16-month-old grandson was trying to tell me something via his limited baby sign language and spoken vocabulary. It was obviously about his lunch, which he was emphatically tossing to the two dogs sitting next to the table, but I hadn’t a clue. What did he want? Apple? Banana? Milk? To be released from the prison of the high chair?
He touched various places on his face and upper body while simultaneously emitting a flurry of sounds. I finally held up some blueberries from the frig and he sighed with relief. Apparently, he’d been signing, “Give me the blueberries!” but to me it just looked like a third-base coach having a seizure while trying to sign “Steal second!”
Yes, working parents deal with these challenges on weekends and each evening after work, but anyone can survive torture for a few hours. It’s the nonstop repetitiveness that stay-home moms (and some dads) survive day after day that elevates them to superhero status. After all, there’s a reason working parents — be honest, now — look forward to Monday, and it ain’t the Zoom meetings or office coffee. It’s the eight hours away from yet another “But, why …” question from a small child.
So, to Clare, Anna, Christina, Caity, Rachel, Kristin and all the other stay-home mommies out there: Here’s your magazine cover. You’re my International Women’s Day superstars.
Renée Schafer Horton is a regular Star op-ed contributor. Reach her at rshorton08@gmail.com or find her on Instagram @rshorton08.