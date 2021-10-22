Local Opinion: Stay the course set by Magnus

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
Together we watch with pride the progress of fellow Tucsonan, our own Tucson Police Department Chief Magnus, as his nomination moves through the Senate confirmation process to become the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
We are reminded that with this national recognition, it will require a replacement as TPD chief. We are cognizant of how relationships and cooperation have grown through his leadership. Grassroots and neighborhood associations were given a seat at the table and our voices were heard. The community group, Pillars and Bridges, became a true bridge to the rank and file and leadership of TPD, opening dialog, understanding, and trust.
During the past two years of challenge and turmoil, from COVID to the murder of George Floyd, law enforcement has faced unprecedented challenges. While in cities across the country emotions and pleas for justice boiled over, TPD took a different approach.
TPD chose to invite those willing to constructively offer suggestions to begin the conversation. And we did. People from all walks of life and all ethnicities began having the difficult conversations needed to lay the foundation for progress, not only for the future, but also immediate progress. TPD’s implementation of body-worn cameras and a new online information dashboard, along with a willingness to dialog and provide transparent responses to critical incidents demonstrated the advances we have made in our community.
These unprecedented steps were not meant to appease the angry or the disillusioned, they were meant to show TPD’s earnest commitment to plotting a new course in policing. A course built on community involvement and partnership, with the ultimate goal of a safer community for the citizens they serve, and officers alike. A course that provides more than just accountability, but also reassurances. All is not perfect as we have much work to do, but we have laid a solid foundation.
We members of the community appreciate and are proud of the work that we have done together. We urge city leaders to support and continue this important and progressive work. We are the model that the entire country is looking for in maturing the state of policing.
We have developed positive relationships and trust with the leadership of TPD. We share aligned and common values such as: equality; a calling to service; the duty to protect; and together we are all family.
Based on our experience and our progress, we urge Tucson to conduct an internal selection for our next chief and allow our great work to continue. While we advocate for an internal candidate, we do not advocate for any one individual as there are several competent candidates.
We wish Chief Chris Magnus the best in his future endeavors and are profoundly grateful for his service to Tucson.
Tony Ruffin is a co-founder of Pillars and Bridges. Mark Ziska is the author of "DO NO HARM, 5 Steps to Align Police Actions with Organizational Values."