The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne has recently said that schools should prioritize armed officers over counselors, and redirected School Safety Grant Program funds to hire armed officers on every campus.

Horne has canceled presentations to teachers on trauma and social emotional learning, and called social emotional learning part of “too many distractions” in our schools. Not only is Superintendent Horne misguided, his policies actively harm students throughout the state of Arizona.

As members of the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board, and parents of elementary school children in TUSD, no two people want to reduce violence — especially gun violence — in our schools more than we do. We wish the answer was as simple as having armed officers (school resources officers, or SROs) in our schools. The whole good guy with a gun stopping the bad guy with a gun sounds like the right answer.

Unfortunately, the feel-good sound bite doesn’t actually make our schools safer. Those who have taken a deep dive and have examined school shootings around the nation over the last few decades have concluded what these authors conclude reviewing the nearly 200 school shootings between 1999 and 2018: “the presence of a school resource officer was unassociated with any reduction in school shooting severity.”

Instead, the presence of SROs has been linked to more expulsions and suspensions, particularly among students of color, and increases the “criminalization of school discipline,” and arrest of youth for minor behavior.

We know that more of the same is not working. We need to focus on new ways to make our children successful. The best way to keep our children safe and to help those who need it most requires us to roll up our sleeves and tackle the problem the hard way: investing in our kids and schools through more counselors, social workers, and other supportive adults; investing the time, energy, and money necessary to engage families as partners in their children’s learning; and developing policies and practices that engage students and correct behaviors before they escalate.

While the American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of one school counselor for every 250 students, Arizona was second to last in 2022, after Indiana, with 651 students for every school counselor. School Counselors and their role not only in their individual work with students, but also in promoting Social Emotional Learning (SEL), are vital to the success of our schools, and work to improve outcomes for students from all backgrounds.

SEL is not a program, a product, or an initiative, it is the development of emotional intelligence, character development, and the development of the tools, talents, and skills necessary for a lifetime of exceptional decision-making and life management. Like literacy, numeracy, or science, SEL is a content area whose skills and concepts are not taught in isolation, but are embedded throughout the curriculum of our core academic disciplines and are reflected in the learning experiences our teachers and counselors provide to our students in their classrooms.

If we ignore Social Emotional Learning, we ignore character development and the opportunity to equip our students with the emotional literacy, strength, and resilience they need for success not just in school, but in life. If we ignore Social Emotional Learning, we leave so many of our students behind.

As we visit schools throughout TUSD, we both see the same thing: among students thriving and learning and growing, there are students struggling with trauma, the effects of adverse childhood experiences such as abuse and neglect, and the destructive effects of childhood poverty.

In too many schools, we see young students asleep on the floor of the principal’s office because that’s the only place of safety they know when the trauma of their lives causes them to lose control during the school day. We heard from a counselor about the child on their caseload crying and clutching the picture of his father who was incarcerated last weekend. When reading to a group of first graders recently, the main character’s sibling was mentioned, and when the students started talking about their siblings one first grader sadly mentioned that his older brother was removed from his home.

As school board members, we are committed to providing the best public school education for every student at every school so that every child has a chance to succeed. Schools throughout Arizona should implement what actually helps students learn and grow — school counselors and Social Emotional Learning — not just what makes good sound bites.