The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
A recent editorial in the journal Science placed focus on turning the tide of loss of life from suicide and pointed out the success in Denmark between 1980 and the present by restricting access to dangerous means. Their focus was on utilizing a public-health approach that was multipronged and addressed restricting access to the dangerous tools of suicide. It would appear that by enhancing collaborative efforts, unnecessary loss of life and limb in Arizona could be markedly impacted by a program such as theirs. While the ingredients of change are present, a change of focus which involves public support of collaboration is needed.
In tackling the process of reducing means of suicide, the availability of sedatives, opioids, lethal weapons and ammunition were key elements along with restricting means of suicide in psychiatric wards and prisons. While ownership of weapons need not be challenged, storage and types of weapons were addressed.
The universal free health-care system of Denmark has been in place since 1933 and all citizens have access to free psychiatric care which includes early intervention services and specialized treatment for anxiety and depression. Their suicide prevention clinics provide support people to counsel and guide comprehensive therapy for those in distress. The Psychiatric Emergency Outreach team provides a psychiatrist and an ambulance on call seven days a week to deal with severe crisis issues. For those who have had trauma episodes which involved motor vehicles, guns, alcohol, drugs or dysfunctional family situations, home visits and family support after discharge was routine.
While many of the resources provided here in Arizona are excellent, in my opinion, this alternative model is worth examination. Even having public support of a statewide review of suicides, drug overdoses and drug- and alcohol-related crimes and unnecessary trauma events that compare our system to that of Denmark would likely markedly reduce unnecessary loss of life and both physical and mental harm. The data is available. The key is how we examine them. A strategic plan involving a number of small steps might bring about excellent results without prolonging confrontational discussions.