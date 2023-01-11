Local Opinion: Suggestions for a successful RTA

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Our Regional Transportation Authority is struggling with massive revenue shortfalls and increased project costs. Its board needs our help conquering these challenges. So, I am offering a few suggestions for the board and its executive director, Farhad Moghimi.

I encourage you to first read the “Sample Ballot and Publicity Pamphlet” from 2006 and the annual report on the plan’s status for fiscal year 2021-22. These documents inform the following discussion and are posted at RTAMobility.com.

The first suggestion is for the RTA to present Pima County voters with a plan update that realigns revenue forecasts and project costs. Some projects will absolutely have to be eliminated; others may need scope reductions. It’s a bitter yet necessary political pill for the board to swallow, and a probable legal requirement. Long-range plans are meant to be updated, and the board should resolve to undertake this housekeeping task in 2023, well in advance of an election for RTA Next.

The second suggestion deals with maintaining a viable RTA. The City of Tucson has justifiably considered abandoning the RTA for good reasons. Tucson has 55% of the region’s population but only one vote on the nine-member RTA Board. Last year, inequity on the board caused discord between the City and RTA. Currently, improving First Avenue from Grant Road to River Road, a critically important project in the city, is being unnecessarily delayed. There is no option for Tucson to leave the RTA because all Pima Association of Governments members are RTA members by law. Without Tucson’s support for RTA Next, it clearly will fail at the polls. The board and Moghimi must treat Tucson more fairly to keep them willingly involved. Expediting the City’s much needed First Avenue project, rather than delaying it by further study as proposed by the RTA, will help do exactly that.

The third suggestion deals with improving the relationship between Moghimi and some committee members. RTA relies on citizen volunteers and pro bono experts like me. They are the foundation of RTA/PAG’s continuing success. As the Star recently reported, Moghimi has elevated adversity between himself and several committee members. What will happen when the public questions his draft RTA Next plan? The board promised an open “360 performance review process” for Moghimi. The board needs to conduct its review, due this month, and end this disruptive bitterness one way or another.

Fourth, the Citizens Accountability for Regional Transportation Committee is tasked with independent oversight of plan implementation. However, it is often seen rubberstamping staff-prepared materials, including the annual reports. The CART has little interaction with the board, none with the public, and has wrongly stifled some committee members. No substantive action items were placed on its agenda over the last five years. Unless the CART reengages, it could become the scapegoat if the plan fails. I suggest that the CART be more assertive and independent. It needs open channels for public and member input. The RTA board should insist on this, especially if RTA Next will be modeled on the current plan.

My final suggestion concerns potential conflicts of interest, especially on the CART and the Citizens Advisory Committee, a citizen committee that’s drafting the RTA Next plan. Several members work for consultants or construction companies that profit from RTA contracts. Again, the optics are bad. There might not be any actual conflicts of interest, but perceived conflicts can be equally damaging. The board can avoid such conflicts and enhance public confidence by enforcing its current rules.

As 2023 unfolds, this RTA board will face complex challenges that can be mitigated by these suggestions. The public needs to vote on revisions to the current plan and gear up for participation in RTA Next later this year. We all need to provide our constructive suggestions along the way.