Local Opinion: Tears of happiness in Colombia

The last few weeks have been vibrant in Colombia. Some compare the social furor around the presidential election with the emotion that citizens share when the national soccer team plays, and more importantly, wins.

This is special, however, because the feelings are not linked to sports, but to political developments, to the results of the electoral contest that on June 19 led Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez, of the Pacto Histórico, to win the presidency. They represent a coalition of political forces and a large portion of the population that has been historically marginalized and impoverished.

That Sunday the 19th, when it was clear that the winners were Petro and Márquez, many people wept with happiness. With 50.44% of the votes compared to 47.31% for his opponent Rodolfo Hernández, the Pacto Histórico managed, precisely, to make history. Online you can see videos of people celebrating in tears, singing, and shouting with joy, scenes similar to those you would see when Colombia advances in a soccer cup.

But as it happens in any contest, there have also been tears of sadness, namely among the supporters of the independent candidate Hernández. More than 10.5 million Colombians adhered to his proposal to fight corruption (although he himself is currently facing trial for corruption) and they doubt or oppose the vision of the left.

The triumph of Petro and Márquez at the polls takes the prevailing discourse away from the oligarchies that for more than 200 years have (mis)governed the nation. In a country that has remained involved in cycles of violence, the great triumph is to move from a policy of war to a policy of peace, it is to preserve the hope of a social transformation that, while respecting differences and diversity, honors life.

With a past of militancy in the urban guerrilla M-19 (which signed a peace agreement with the government in 1990), Petro became the first left-wing president in Colombia and Francia Márquez the first Afro-American vice president in the country’s history. Their government proposal promises to write “a new history,” to lead a change that puts the focus on life, women, the environment and on communities that are always excluded, such as campesinos, Afro-descendants, indigenous people, LGTBQIA+ people, and the countless victims and survivors of so many wars. The change promises to give voice to the people, not to the elites who have supported governments in the past.

Members of the Partido Comunes summed up this collective sentiment in a tweet the day after the election: “Colombia’s new president is a former guerrilla and the new vice president is a victim of the armed conflict. It’s poetic, it’s historical, and it’s fair. Colombia has a new opportunity on earth”. The Comunes Party is made up of former members of the extinct FARC guerrilla (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) and is the result of the peace agreement with the government in 2016.

In the next four years, Petro, Márquez and in general the Pacto Histórico, have enormous commitments. From implementing the peace agreement with the former FARC, to rethinking drug policy, to the energy transition. In terms of education, health, migration, security, environment and many other fronts, there is much to be done.

The reason why so many people feel happy is because they finally saw a peaceful response to more than two centuries of hatred, as Gustavo Petro himself said during his first speech after the election: “Change consists precisely in leaving hate behind.”

This necessary change also includes the 10,580,399 Colombian men and women who did not vote for this proposal and who do not feel represented.

How to turn your uncertainty into hope? On this, the newly elected president commented that same night: “The elections more or less showed two Colombias, close in terms of votes. We want Colombia, in the midst of its diversity, to be one Colombia.” Unifying the country and directing it towards true peace are the great challenges.

Final note: To learn about the socioeconomic history of Colombia, it is worth consulting a book by the recently deceased American Colombianist Frank Safford, “Colombia: fragmented country, divided society” (2012), co-authored with historian Marco Palacios.

Claudia Bungard is a Colombian journalist living in Tucson, where she works for La Estrella de Tucson. You can contact her at cbungard@tucson.com.

