The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Bad drivers.

They’re everywhere, from Maine to San Diego, they speed, refuse to use turn signals, run red lights, roar through neighborhoods and school zones, cut you off in traffic, tailgate, ignore stop signs.

That’s not a complete list, but you get the picture.

And it’s time law enforcement could take one as well.

In 2015, Tucson voters decided to ban the use of red-light cameras as a traffic enforcement tool.

This has happened in lots of places because lots of drivers hate the idea of the government using cameras to enforce traffic laws.

But our daily driving experiences and local data show Tucson needs to do more to improve traffic safety.

Research shows varying results, but the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s analysis shows red-light cameras do improve compliance with traffic laws, and the evidence is that they also reduce the number of accidents at intersections where they are used.

And that’s not all. Making use of available technology also makes environmental and economic sense.

The technology available continually improves and expands. Beyond red-light cameras, there are sensors, radar, cameras, noise monitors and a number of other devices that could be used alone or in combination to improve safety, lower insurance costs, make more cost-effective use of law enforcement and reduce the need for traffic patrols.

I understand why some people oppose red-light cameras and other traffic-enforcement technology.

I’ve talked to Tucson residents who claim the cameras were used primarily to generate revenue, and that they were set up to unfairly cite drivers, specifically by reducing the yellow-light time again and again.

Even if that perception is accurate, it’s no reason to dump the system.

Banning traffic cameras, sensors and other devices is like refusing to get an MRI to help diagnose a medical issue. Or refusing to use satellites to help make weather forecasts.

Just because the technology doesn’t work all the time in the ways that we want it to work doesn’t mean we should stop using the technology.

It means we should improve it, and accept its limitations in its current iteration.

And it means the public and their elected representatives should insist technology is used for the public’s good, not to pad the bottom line of private contractors or the budgets of government agencies.

In my vision, technology would be employed as it became affordable and available to make our city and its neighborhoods safer and healthier.

Available devices and systems — cameras, sensors, radar etc. — would help identify those who speed, run red lights, leave the scenes of accidents, operate illegally noisy vehicles, dump trash illegally, vandalize public property, and so on.

No one should be able to argue that they have a right to break traffic laws, or that they have a right of privacy on public streets and roads.

We already deploy cameras on our own. On our porches, our dasboards, our phones, and on and on.

I once asked a sheriff in rural western Kansas about the body cameras used by his deputies. He said his deputies and the people they served were more likely to behave themselves if they knew they were being recorded.

News headlines show that’s not always the case. Some people who know — or ought to know — they are on camera do awful things.

But I think the sheriff is right. I think most of us moderate our reactions and are mindful of what we say and do if we know it might be documented.

Technology works in numerous other aspects of our lives. There’s no reason to handicap our police from using it to make our city’s streets safer and our neighborhoods a better place to call home.