Local Opinion: Thank you for your never-ending service

‘Hey man, are you all right?” I look left, focusing on the voice addressing me. A man, slight of build, without a shave in weeks wearing dark and dirty cloths speaks again. “I saw you hunched over. Are you OK?”
I notice his wheelchair, a basic model of once black round steel, one foot peddle up, the other supporting a twisted leg. Somehow in double time, he is sprinting toward me across the Christmas-crowded parking lot. “I saw what the driver did to you. Can I help you?”
I respond that my hip and leg pain is taking me down. Then I notice his hat, a Marine Corps baseball cap. I said, “Pain like I bet you know what it is like.” He nodded yes. Stooped over, I gave him a salute, the best I could do.
We talked a bit, and I thanked him for his concern and pointed to my truck, only a few yards away, saying I could make it. I never learned his name yet felt the near-tears honor of knowing him but for a few short moments. A veteran.
My trip to the store for new medications started with finding a parking place not very close to the store. My plan: to walk as best I could to the nearest shopping cart to support keeping the pressure off my right leg. Unable to stand upright, I ‘hunchbacked’ 15 feet at a time to the storefront. Each pause finds me bent over, hands on the knees hoping for the pain to subside just a little. Waiting for traffic, I make it to a smaller size cart. Entering the store in a cluster of fast bumper shopping carts, I took haven behind the nearest display until the surge passed.
At the prescription pickup, a white coat behind the soundproof plexiglass mouths, “Your name and date of birth.” Dec. 24, 1943, McKelvey. “Oh, a Christmas baby.” Racked with pain, I only manage a smile. Typically, I might respond with ‘More like an early Easter baby if you do the math.” But not today. Pay and head to the door; I need to get home.
With the aid of the small cart and stopping every 15 or so feet, I make it to the exit. When we get to the floor mat, the cart stops dead on its wheels. “Hey, watch out, buddy,” the guy behind me blurts. Oh, I so wanted to tell him to do the watching; I asked if he could help me move the cart. He wheelies around me and out the door like a race car on steroids. I abandoned the cart and crab my way to the curb. Stopping to rest and wait for an opening in the traffic, I start into the crosswalk.
A car horn blasts vibrations and sounds, setting my hearing aids to squealing. I look to see a tricked-out SUV with a woman honking at me while I am in the crosswalk. I wonder what the hurry is all about as I make eye contact without words. Finally, I get to the curb and rest again. Hands on knees cursing the pain. At this point, I hear the “Hey man, are you all right?”
With his own pains, the man in the wheelchair, a veteran, reaches out to me to help. I wave and tip my hat. I salute you, man, thank you for your service, and admire you for never giving up the fight to help and protect others. My words of thanks to his offer of help seem small. Overwhelmed, I am with tears and gratitude. Finally, I rest and wait at the truck before heading home. He never moves until I start to leave.
Thank you for your never-ending service.
Gregory McKelvey is a retired geologist, photographer and part-time writer. He lives in Tucson.