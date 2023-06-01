The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

During the spring of 2014, I was very concerned as the college counselor at Catalina High School about the status of Pima Community College, where the majority of my college-bound students were headed. The previous few years of turmoil (including pending accreditation sanctions), chiefly due to leadership issues, had led to a number of my seniors deferring or abandoning college altogether.

The good news was that a new chancellor with an outstanding record at a community college in the state of Washington had just been hired. I decided to run for the Board and see if I could join him in making a difference for my students and all in our community.

And what a difference he did make! A U.S. Army veteran with a strong background both in liberal arts education and workforce development, as well as a commitment to equitable access, was just what PCC needed. Not long after he was hired, we were well on our way to resolving the accreditation issues with improvement plans and metrics in almost every area of the college.

Chancellor Lambert immediately engaged fellow education, business, and community leaders in developing a vision of what Pima Community College could do for our community beyond just an entry-level higher education opportunity. From those “Futures Conferences” and focused business and industry roundtables came the birth of the “Centers of Excellence”, programs and state of the art facilities designed to deliver 21st Century workforce development in the areas of aviation and automotive technology, advanced manufacturing, health care, hospitality, information technology, cybersecurity, public safety, and the arts.

Businesses like Caterpillar, Ford, Raytheon, AGM Container, and many more partnered with the college to develop employees who could fill good-paying, long-term jobs that support our local economy and change their and their families’ lives. Strong relationships with the University of Arizona, ASU, NAU, Catholic University, JTED, and local school districts providing dual enrollment and transfer pathways were formed under his leadership. Adult basic education, long a pillar of the PCC mission, was strengthened and continues to flourish.

Chancellor Lambert worked with the Pima Foundation to secure a $5 million gift, the single largest in the college’s history. He invested heavily in Pima Online and embedded robust diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives throughout the college’s campuses and centers.

Although enrollment has struggled, as has enrollment at community colleges across the nation, both pre and post-pandemic, PCC is stronger now thanks to Lee’s leadership and a dedicated faculty, staff, and administration. Accolades from Harvard, The Aspen Institute, The Bellwether Foundation, and more cite PCC as among the best community colleges in the nation. There is no doubt in my mind that much of this progress and success is directly attributable to Chancellor Lambert and that our community owes him much thanks.

Unfortunately, with Lambert’s departure, I am concerned about that continued progress. The college’s current Governing Board has some members who seem to prioritize other issues over student success. Micromanagement, never a good idea for a governing board of any type, has become the norm. Flagrant disregard for open meeting regulations (at least one member cited by the AZ Attorney General’s office) and an agenda driven by outside interests have distracted the entire Board’s ability to focus on what is really important, the students.

With elections in three of the five districts represented on the Board in 2024, I am hopeful that voters will take a serious look at the amazing transformation of Pima Community College under Chancellor Lee Lambert and elect members who believe as he did, PCC is a Premier Community College where student success (whatever that looks like to them personally) is our most important responsibility.

Tucson, Pima County, I, and literally thousands of students whose lives you have enhanced by your leadership and vision, thank you, Chancellor Lee Lambert.