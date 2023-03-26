The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

We are at an AI crossroads. Who — or what — will decide which way to turn?

No, wait, that’s wrong. Not a crossroads as much as a flashflood that we’re caught up in.

A flood of panicky op-eds has been appearing at an accelerating rate, especially since the arrival of ChatGPT and its successors.

Since the first draft of this piece, Tom Friedman writes that GPT-4, which can pass the bar exam in the 90th percentile (up from 10th a short time ago), has knocked his socks off. “This changes everything,” he announces.

A few days ago, two op-eds on AI appeared consecutively in my email version of the New York Times: “GPT-4 Is Exciting and Scary. Today, the new language model from OpenAI may not seem all that dangerous. But the worst risks are the ones we cannot anticipate.”

Immediately following: “Let 1,000 Flowers Bloom: A.I. Funding Frenzy Escalates: In just weeks, a gold rush into artificial intelligence start-ups has become a full-blown mania.”

On the one hand, it’s Whoa, this could be a disaster; maybe we should think twice. On the other, Wow, this is one bandwagon we should all jump on ASAP.

A couple of days before that, Ezra Klein reported on interviews with AI workers in the Bay Area and getting such mixed answers he ends by wondering of his contacts: "If you think calamity so possible, why do this at all?"

To this eminently reasonable question, a significant number reply that even if they believe the pursuit of AI could end in disaster for our species — the End of the Human Era is how the ultimate achievement of AI is often referred to — they “feel that they have a responsibility to usher this new form of intelligence into the world.”

More of a responsibility, apparently, to the technology itself than to fellow humans.

Hal, the sinister computer of “2001: A Space Odyssey” who starts refusing orders from his human masters when they threaten his own existence, would approve of that answer.

If we’re not at the End of the Human Era, as the goal is often phrased, we must be getting close.

A key idea in our deer-in-the-headlights response to the pursuit of AI is the old axiom that “change is inevitable.” That change is itself an agent in change.

This newspaper recently ran a front-page story about how schools should respond to ChatGPT, whose ability to produce competent writing seems to lend itself to student plagiarism.

“This is the future,” said one teacher in another news story; “we haven’t figured out the best way to use artificial intelligence yet … but it’s coming whether we want it to or not.” Another educator: “To be perfectly honest, do I wish it could be uninvented? Yes. But it happened.”

This attitude of inevitability prevails. Here comes AI, better get used to it. As if the advent of AI is an act of nature, like a flash flood.

But it’s not an act of nature. It is the result of human agency. “Change is inevitable” is a way of distracting us from those human agents actually responsible for making something happen.

Ezra Klein worries, “Now we have GPT-4 — it is extremely powerful. It is, at times, unnerving. We barely understand what it can do or how to use it. And yet everybody is racing ahead.”

Well, not everybody. Not Ezra, not I, not you, not most of us 8 billion. Right now, AI is being pursued furiously, in the way of capitalism, by, for the most part, those who stand to profit from it. AI itself is not yet at the point of making decisions about whether (GPS having already severely eroded our sense of direction) it should be allowed to take over our lives for us, but we are told that at some point in the not-very-distant future, it will be.

After all, that’s the whole idea of AI: to become smarter than we are at everything and, being smarter, to make all the decisions for us, even if we disagree. (Why would we humans be so stupid as to allow ourselves, being stupider, to go on making decisions?)

We’re not quite at that point, and before we reach that point, the AI future should not be left to either those who profit from the pursuit of AI or to AI itself.

How long, it just occurred to me, before newspapers start assigning op-eds, like this one, to the latest ChatBot, which, if it can pass the bar exam in the 90th percentile, should have no trouble with producing a short, sassy essay on why the AI future should not be left to be decided by AI itself. Actually, how do you, reader, know this is not one?

(That’s the sort of question we must learn how to answer.)

GPT-4 might produce well-written, believable letters to the editor, saving our feisty readers the trouble.