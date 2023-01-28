Local Opinion: The Arizona Corporation Commission is failing Arizonans

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As a single mom, the bills add up each month, including my monthly gas bill from Southwest Gas. I couldn’t believe it when I learned that the Arizona Corporation Commission just voted last week to allow Southwest Gas to raise our rates. As a disabled Marine Corps veteran, I know so many veterans and military families in Tucson will struggle even more to make ends meet because of this decision.

One of the tenets of the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC)’s mission is to ensure safe, reliable, and affordable utility services. Arizona ratepayers rely on them to make decisions that have their best interest in mind. Unfortunately, that’s not what we see from the ACC.

In a vote (4-1), the Arizona Commissioners let the Southwest Gas Corporation raise its rates for the second time in two years — adding to the increase they approved in 2021. Get this — the rate has nothing to do with delivering services to its customers. They voted in favor of the rate increase, knowing that this would devastate the budgets of already struggling Arizonans. Most of the Commissioners campaigned on the promise to voters that they would keep utility costs low. Specifically:

Commissioner Kevin Thompson used to work for Southwest Gas: a blatant conflict of interest.

Commissioner Nick Myers ran on “keeping rates low” for Arizona families.

Commissioner Jim O’Connor’s official biography says he wants to protect ratepayers from skyrocketing utility rates and undue financial hardships.

Commissioner Lea Márquez-Peterson claimed she would “keep rates affordable” and understands the challenges facing working families.

As a Southwest Gas customer, I find the Commissioners’ behavior egregious. Southwest Gas originally asked for 11.5% until widespread public outrage forced them to lower it to 6.7%. Any rate hike can throw family budgets into disarray — especially families living on fixed incomes, like seniors and disabled veterans.

Consumers might understand a rate increase if the price of fuel were increasing. But it’s not. Natural gas prices on the commodity markets are at their lowest since early 2021 and falling fast.

Southwest Gas wants to pass the cost of infrastructure, lobbying, and fat executive bonuses on to consumers like you — rather than using their millions of dollars in profits. And the ACC — whose stated mission is to ensure safe, reliable, and affordable utilities — was more than happy to oblige them at the expense of Arizonans.