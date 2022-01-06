Local Opinion: The Big Lie divides us

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Our nation is severely divided today, and it is completely unnecessary. The division has arisen from a monstrous lie from someone whose insatiable ego cannot tolerate loss. Donald Trump is one of the worst sore losers imaginable.
Trump has relentlessly claimed since Election Day 2020 that the election was stolen. It was only “stolen” because he said it was, without credible evidence and dozens of failed court cases. If anyone tried to steal the election, it was Trump. Although he lost by 7 million votes, he claims a landslide victory. Why?
Imagine a basketball coach losing a game by 10 or 15 points claiming that he won. He blames the refs, the announcer, reporters, scorekeeper, fans, everything, then claims to have won. That would seem delusional and bizarre by normal people, would it not? Regardless, many of his fans would believe him. That is the situation with Trump.
After the election results, Christopher Krebs, the national head of cybersecurity and a Republican, said the election was the most secure ever. Trump fired Krebs.
The Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, also a Republican, said the election there was fair and accurate. Trump called Raffensperger on a recorded line for an hour, trying to persuade him to change 11,000 votes and that dead people, criminals and minors voted. Raffensperger disputed all of Trump’s fraud claims.
After a year beating the stolen-election drum, Trump has not stopped and will never concede. If he did, the huge flow of money from his supporters to fight election results would stop.
We have all known people who cannot be wrong, and must blame someone or anything. We usually avoid such people. Trump persuades the vulnerable, tapping into fear, anger, and paranoia. It is that way with con artists and cult leaders. Most objective people see through their motivations of domination. It is easier to be conned than to admit you were.
Bernie Madoff convinced people to buy into Ponzi schemes in which he invested nothing. He paid promised dividends to some, and kept billions for himself. Ultimately, Madoff went to prison while his victims suffered severe losses. Some lost everything.
Cult leaders provide easy answers to complex questions, and are adept at creating Us vs. Them enemy situations. In the most extreme cults, followers lost their possessions and lives. There was the Jim Jones People’s Temple, David Koresh’s Branch Davidians, Heaven’s Gate and the Manson family.
Cult followers consider these leaders as Godlike. It is that way with Trump. He has persuaded millions that they and their country have been attacked by evil forces. His speech to followers on Jan. 6 motivated them to storm the U.S. Capitol to “Stop the Steal.” They broke through barricades, attacked security personnel, did extreme damage and injured many. Five people died. Trump watched it all on TV and refused intervention for hours. It was no innocent patriotic protest. It was an insurrection. Later that evening, Mitch McConnell laid the whole blame of the events on Trump.
Trump has lately said that his speech then was “calming.” Calming? Watch the many hours of video. Desperate to maintain power, Trump pressured Mike Pence to overturn the electoral college results in Congress that day. When Pence refused on constitutional grounds, Trump predictably attacked him for lacking courage.
He attacks any person or organization that holds him accountable, calling it a hoax, witch hunt or fake news because it works. There is no effort to unite the nation. Compassion, generosity, honesty and civility have no place in Trump’s world of megalomania. Think of the power it gives the person for whom no amount of power is enough to see his followers threaten to rise up on his behalf.
Trump is the farthest thing possible from the average American, and if his loyalists only knew that they are expendable pawns in his game, he would be through by sundown.
Paul McCreary was raised on an Illinois farm and spent his career in education. After retirement, he moved to Indiana, Colorado, and now to Green Valley, where he tries to stay creative.