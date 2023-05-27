The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Try walking five miles, without water, across uninhabited desert in June in southern Arizona. Then try 20 miles. Only if you have experienced walking in extreme heat can you know the difficulty. Thousands of people from Mexico and Central and South America have walked hundreds of miles in such conditions, to reach the United States border. Others may be escaping gang violence, murder, kidnappings and extortion. They are leaving areas where there may be no jobs whatsoever, or ones paying $12 per day or less, inadequate to support a family. Their long journeys are desperate acts of survival.

Some have started in South America, then must cross the hazardous Darien Gap into Central America. They may encounter gangs, dangerous animals and brutal weather, yet push onward. When they finally make it to Mexico, there are hundreds of miles to the United States border. When they do arrive, there is no assurance of entry. Some may cross illegally, and others wait along the border in the thousands, hoping to be granted asylum from situations formerly endured.

In some instances, immigrants have crossed with negative intent. There is human smuggling, and drugs like fentanyl are illegally transported, because we buy them. There may be others intent on doing harm, but those numbers are a small percentage, receiving the greatest attention. The vast majority simply want a chance at a better life.

Our Congress has not found a satisfactory method to solve the legal and humanitarian border crisis for the past 30 years. Fear and paranoia are used. Claims may be that immigrants are coming to take jobs. Their gangs will plunder, vandalize, injure, or worse. They will get free health care, free education, free everything, destroying our economy. The warnings are only limited by conspiratorial thinking. The vast majority just want to support their families. Getting into trouble could mean potential deportation.

We have all heard that immigrants will do the jobs that no one else wants to do. The truth is that few people want to pick crops, work on roofs, or perform landscaping in long days of hot or cold weather, mostly undertaken by those considered inferior.

What are solutions to the border impasse? Improving the asylum system is key. Many seeking asylum must wait not weeks or months, but years. Imagine having made the difficult trip to the border, then existing without adequate food, shelter, clothing or medical care in deplorable conditions for that long. Significantly increasing the number of asylum judges seems to be a necessary solution.

Some desperate immigrants pay a coyote thousands of dollars to get them across the border, often with disastrous results. As a possible pathway to citizenship, there must be a way for vetted immigrants to pay and receive work visas for a certain length of time. If they contribute positively, they can reapply, or receive documentation as a legal avenue to become productive members of our nation.

It is a massive problem as it now exists since Title 42 has ended, but Congress could work in a bipartisan way to try and solve it. It appears, however, in our divided two party system, that one political side may not want the other to receive credit for doing so. It is much easier to assign blame. Meanwhile, thousands wait with faint hope.

There are organizations who provide assistance with basic necessities for the migrants in many ways. The Green Valley-Sahuarita Samaritans is one. Their site is www.gvs-samaritans.org. Sahuarita’s Good Shepherd Church Randy Mayer, an exceptional humanitarian, is strongly affiliated with this group, which assists with needs at the border in many ways.

Another way is to contact your elected representatives with positive ideas to help remedy the so far unresolved border situation.