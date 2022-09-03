Local Opinion: The charade of Marana public hearings

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

“Marana’s planning commission always votes to rezone” was the annoying rhetoric I heard repeatedly from on-the-ground community advocates of sensible planning.

As a newcomer to the politics of Marana, I had a hard time believing it was that cut and dry — that citizen voices wouldn’t be factored into the decision-making of their elected town officials. I found it alarming to think public hearings were just a charade of “good appearance,” and I couldn’t accept that residents attending public hearings were simply bearing witness to a community theater production with the same predictable ending: more development coming their way.

But on Aug. 31 — after more than 120 people showed up to oppose the blading of more pristine desert for high-density multi-use — I actually saw the charade with my very own eyes. I counted 25 Marana residents, nearly all directly impacted in big and small ways by this impending development, speak passionately about more than a dozen areas of concern. These subjects touched on traffic congestion, wholesale destruction of taxpayer-funded wildlife corridors, endangering protections afforded the adjacent Sky Ranch Reserve, filling in jurisdictional waterways, a 24-armed saguaro being bulldozed, and the continuity of a low-density community dissolved.

Yet, there was a unanimous vote in support of fast food, a strip mall, three-story apartments, and high-density, single-family homes all supposedly occurring on 51 acres of cactus-ferruginous pygmy owl habitat (likely to be federally re-protected in December 2022). How did we get to a place in Marana where its residents are treated like theater-goers and where developers get top billing?

First off, we certainly can’t be frustrated or even disappointed by the seven male volunteers chosen by the Marana Town Council to give of their time as the Marana Planning Commission. And you can’t really fault the planning department — tied to a Marana government paycheck — who are directed, and instructed, by the town council.

All of last night’s actors in this public hearing are hog-tied into a single direction of thought: growth at all costs. Their philosophy is that growth is the tap that turns on the town’s money, and Marana’s town council ain’t turning off that tap, ever! With the recent town council elections in the rearview mirror, it would be easy to get discouraged. And that’s actually what they’re hoping for, that you come and watch their theater productions in silent acceptance, or just don’t bother coming at all.

But I say we cannot get complacent — we cannot give them what they want. Despite the planning commission’s rubber stamping of this reckless and wanton destruction of more fragile Sonoran desert, the conservation-minded citizens of Marana still have one more chance to open the hearts and minds of the council members they themselves elected into place.

The town council meets to review the planning commission’s recommendation on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and everyone who’s still concerned — everyone who still thinks protecting our magnificent natural landscapes is important — should be in those council chambers to continue opposing the re-zone of the SWC Tangerine Thornydale plat. Let’s just say no to re-zone, Marana!