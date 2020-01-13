Local Opinion: The Chief Justice and his impeachment court

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
The impeachment and removal of a president was considered a grave matter by the Founders. The process today is mired in politics as a consequence of deep political divisions between the House and the Senate. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has withheld the transmission of the articles of impeachment to the Senate pending the Senate deciding the details of how the trial will be conducted, arguing for a “fair” proceeding. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised “total coordination” with the White House on the impeachment trial.
The Constitution does not require transmission of articles of impeachment from the House to the Senate for a trial to be conducted. Sen. Lindsey Graham is correct in asserting that a change of rules in the Senate would be sufficient for the Senate to proceed to trial. Because the Constitution allows that “Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings,” the Senate could decide that its trial consists of no more than a simple vote. However, the Constitution does require that “When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.” So, the chief justice would have to preside over the vote.
Constitutionally, a trial is required to remove a president from office. However, just because the House impeaches a president does not mean that there needs to be a trial if the Senate does not want one. The president might wish for there to be a trial in anticipation of being able to claim “exoneration.”
There is nothing in the Constitution that compels the participation of the chief justice. He might decide the rules adopted by the Senate for the trial are improper. If the chief justice refuses to participate, there can be no trial. This gives the chief justice a power over the impeachment process that has not been appreciated in the past.
The Founders divided the power of our government among three co-equal branches. Federal judges are given life appointments with the intent of isolating their judgment from the political pressures of the executive and legislative branches.
When the chief justice presides over a trial in the Senate, he is representing the judicial branch of our government. No one is better positioned to ensure the integrity of the process without regard for politics.
It is the presence of the chief justice that provides the best opportunity for jurors to make a fully informed decision. This would involve a thorough presentation of the case for impeachment, with witnesses and documentary evidence, as well as a thorough defense of the president, including cross-examination and the presentation of his own evidence and documents.
If, in the judgment of the chief justice, the Senate rules do not meet this standard, he can prevent the trial from proceeding.
Mark Sykes is an attorney and graduate of the University of Arizona College of Law.