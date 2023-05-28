The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The Colorado River’s Lower Basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada have agreed to save water and have sent their proposal to the Federal government. During the next three years, the states will refrain from using 3 million acre-feet of Colorado River water in exchange for $1.2 billion in Federal funding.

Hold your applause.

Paying people not to use water is just short-term therapy.

The Lower Basin states have done what they know how to do: Kick the can down the road.

We have a wicked problem. The facts are simple: There’s not enough water to do what we are used to doing. Moreover, the 20th-century rules for allocations are no longer suitable for a 21st-century river and the 21st-century West. Colorado River water managers need to face up to the problem rather than just bargain for more cash from taxpayers.

All the Basin States have had plenty of warnings that over-use, bad management, drought and climate change would bring us to this point.

Too many politicians and managers have buried their heads in the sands of a disappearing river.

Many government officials have excused their inaction, like the cocaine addict who sings in the blues song, “The doctor says it’ll kill me, but he won’t say when.” But here, the addiction is to the fantasy of unlimited water. Are the water managers who drove us into this ditch the best qualified to get us out?

This past winter’s weather was an answer to managers’ prayers. They got lucky on a long-shot bet. But wishin’ and hopin’ for a deep snowpack is not a plan. Depending on luck is no way to manage this critical resource for our long-term future.

There will be less water in the future. Old-fashioned water laws, including the first-in-time-first-in-right rule, fixed allocations and traditional notions of beneficial use, are no way to manage the Colorado River in the 21st century. Fear of running out of water should motivate change. Lawsuits from disgruntled users should not stand in the way.

The Federal government has stepped up with funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. These funds will: compensate users for using less, build water-recycling facilities, repair water-delivery systems and pay for ways to improve efficiency.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation continues to provide superb modeling and other technical advice to the Basin States.

The current rules for managing the river expire at the end of 2026.

The river has changed, and the West has changed. It’s time for the rules to change and time for the Basin States to get to work.