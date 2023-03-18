The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The entrance hallway into our home is lined with multiple framed photographs. We called it our hall of frames. There are historic photos dating back as far as 1910 and the most recent in 2021. In between is a collection of family adventures and gatherings.

The other day I was standing in the hallway viewing the photographs and in doing so I began to recall the moments the photographs were taken. As I reminisced I caught myself softly singing, “Those were the days my friend, I thought they’d never end...” The song, I found, was quite fitting, for the photographs provided me with fond memories of what used to be, confirming that those indeed were the days, they were very special days. Interestingly though, while reminiscing through the photographs I slowly began to recall the state of affairs occurring at the time those photographs were taken.

For example, one family photograph was taken in a studio — one of those posed family settings. Our kids were quite young and I found myself thinking that that was way before there was such a thing as a cell phone. It was way before people would be walking with their heads bent down all the time bumping into objects or people. Our kids would converse with us at the dinner table and not be glued to a cell phone. My wife and I would communicate together and not spend hours on a cell phone communicating with someone else.

Glancing around I spotted a family gathering at Apple Annie’s Orchard down in Willcox and estimated that when that photograph was taken, the Internet was just about seven years old and the heavy proliferation of social media platforms had yet to be developed. The infant Internet at that time didn’t spew out false rumors or vastly inaccurate conspiracy theories or hateful venom. It was actually quite purposeful and useful.

Further down the wall there were various small photographs of the family when our kids were of school age engaged in all kinds of activities. It was during a time when there were no active shooter drills at schools or mass killings to worry about. Laptops didn’t exist and our kids used encyclopedias for their references.

Also, that was a time when members of Congress were quite amiable. Of course there were differences of opinions, but debate and dialogue were civil, respectful and productive. There were compromises, not revenge or retaliation. Congress got things done and the country moved forward. I stood there remembering how America was respected around the world and we were even able to have dialogue with our adversaries.

One family grouping was taken New Years Day 2000, the turn of the century and millennium. I can remember the great joy and celebration that event brought along with the many hopes and dreams for a brighter and better future. Our bright eyes in the photo echoed that hope, as did the whole world that harbored a swelling feeling of optimism.

I found the combination of family memories and the way life was at the time the photos were taken to be quite intriguing. We were living in a period that held certain fundamentals to be true, fundamentals that were to be captured and retained just like the photographs had captured the family’s life. In some regard life was simpler and less complicated. And even though there were those elements that held a negative aspect to them, it was still a time when people tended to savor the moments of quietude and serenity. It was a time when old ways were respected and new ways were challenged. Phrases like “thank you” and “I love you” and “I’m sorry” were commonplace.

Ah, yes, those were the days, my friend, and I thought they’d never end…

But they did.