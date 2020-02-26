Local Opinion: The Electoral College, and Constitution, are under attack

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Arizona Daily Star Opinion Page readers have been confronted with yet another attack on the U.S. Constitution, this time by a columnist describing a post-Electoral College system that we are asked to embrace. He wants a president elected by popular national vote; America should be a democracy rather than a republic. I say no.
The Constitution is the greatest single construct for governance in human history. Our Founding Fathers were very concerned with the “tyranny of the majority” so they set up an elaborate system of checks and balances, not only among the federal executive, legislative and judicial branches, but also between the large and small states. The Electoral College protects small states; otherwise, Arizona is just a suburb of California. The framers also made sure that if we want to change our government, all three federal branches and an overwhelming majority of states must agree.
The writer states that our current system is “divisive” and gives too much power to the small states meaning, “Hillary Clinton won the 2016 popular vote by over 3 million votes but Donald Trump is in the Oval Office and I don’t like it.” He then bizarrely argues that it is the Constitution that is dividing America, invoking Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and, of course, Trump to support his argument.
The Electoral College is under assault not only by this Star contributor, but everywhere. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is an agreement among a group of high-population states to award all their electoral votes to whichever presidential candidate wins the overall popular vote in the 50 states. Fifteen states with 196 electoral votes, 36% of the Electoral College have adopted it to date. It ensures that the candidate who receives the most votes nationwide is elected president. This end-run is blatantly unconstitutional, but sadly championed by many who took an oath to support our founding charter.
Some moderate Electoral College skeptics may be interested to note that if the electoral process moved from the 50-state level to the 3,141-county level, the Associated Press reported that Trump would have won 2,626 counties nationwide compared with 487 for Clinton, rendering no change in the outcome.
As thoughtful Americans we cannot allow ourselves to focus on the cause du jour, rewriting the Constitution on the fly to elect our favored candidate or to serve our immediately political agenda. The Constitution should be given the same rights that are contained in it, innocent until proven guilty.
The United States Constitution has seen us through a civil war, two world wars and others, hot and cold. It has also provided us with individual prosperity, freedom and liberty unique in human history, without threat of tyranny.
Not too bad for an antiquated system that was conceived by a citizenry that could neither read nor write.
Jeffrey McConnell comments on the Constitution, education and free speech.