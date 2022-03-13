Local Opinion: The end of history, or its beginning?

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
In what seemed a golden age, the era’s leading intellectuals celebrated the triumph of economic globalization and the stability of a new world order.
As one keen observer wrote, a prosperous resident of, say, London, could “order by telephone, sipping his morning tea in bed, the various products of the whole earth.” He could instruct his banker to invest in African mines, global transportation networks, or the exotic produce of Southeast Asian plantations. With few impediments, millions of laborers transited Europe, the Atlantic and Pacific. Capital, goods, people and ideas flowed globally. Conflict among interdependent nations seemed unthinkable.
Yet quite suddenly, that world broke apart. Looking backward from the vantage of 1919, economist John Maynard Keynes marveled how the things that appeared to him so stable in 1914 were quickly shattered by the “turmoil of racial and cultural rivalries, of monopolies, restrictions” and mass slaughter known as the Great War.
That conflict brought down the ruling dynasties of Russia, Germany, Austria-Hungary and Turkey while killing about 10 million soldiers and 7 million civilians. In 1938, 20 years after the end of that “war to end all wars,” British and French leaders claimed to have finally secured “peace in our time.” A year later the Second World War began, slaughtering over 50 million people.
The optimism of the early-1990s echoed that of the pre-World War I era. The Berlin Wall had fallen, the United States led an international coalition that repulsed Iraq’s seizure of Kuwait, the Soviet satellites in Eastern Europe toppled their puppet governments, followed by the peaceful dissolution of the “evil empire” itself. Democratic regimes sprouted like mushrooms behind the former Iron Curtain. China, too, pursued new paths, rapidly emerging as one of the world’s largest economies.
Could democracy be far behind? Like Norman Angel’s 1910 bestseller, “The Great Illusion,” which declared war between interdependent nations impossible, this new era produced what many considered its own triumphalist text, “The End of History and the Last Man” (1992). In it, political scientist Francis Fukuyama celebrated the victory of liberal democracy and capitalism in a rapidly globalizing world.
In spite of this optimism, 30 years later history seems to have resumed its march to the beat of a different drummer. After rallying world support following the attacks of 9/11, U.S. policy soon sputtered into a morally ambiguous “global war on terror.” Then came the military quagmires of Afghanistan and Iraq. Resurgent autocracy in Russia and increasingly illiberal governments in Eastern Europe, political polarization in the United States, growing immigration barriers, trade restrictions, Brexit, and a worldwide pandemic revealed the fragility of both global supply chains and democratic norms.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine and renewed Chinese pressure to reclaim Taiwan and assert regional hegemony make the current situation more closely resemble the tipping point of 1914 than a new golden age.
In the summer of 1914, few informed people imagined the rapid descent into global war. In 1898, Germany’s powerful prime minister, Otto Von Bismarck, had predicted that “one day a great European war” might “come out of some foolish thing in the Balkans.” But, he cautioned, the entirety of that region wasn’t worth the “bones of a single Pomeranian grenadier.” Many Americans reacted to the assassination of the heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne by Serbian nationalists in July 1914 with similar skepticism. “To the world or to a nation,” declared an editorial in the Grand Forks Herald of North Dakota, “an archduke more or less makes little difference.”
Yet by August all the major European powers were at war, fighting for global supremacy. Three years later, after tacitly allying with Britain and France, the United States formally joined the struggle. The complex alliances of 1914 dragged nearly all the major powers into a war none specifically desired.
Then, as now, interdependence cut many different ways. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had the unexpected result of reenergizing the NATO alliance and a coalition of democratic nations. In the opposite direction, it also reinforced Russian-Chinese cooperation.
We still live with many of the First World War’s unfinished and unintended consequences. In some ways, the current turmoil in Ukraine, the Balkans, the Middle East and Africa was unleashed in 1914 and has never ceased.
Michael Schaller is regents professor emeritus of history at the University of Arizona. He has written several books on U.S. history, focusing on international relations.