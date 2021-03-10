Local Opinion: The flawed reasoning mechanisms that imperil society

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
A belief is defined as “a mental acceptance of a claim as truth regardless of supporting or contrary empirical evidence.”
The tenacity of extreme beliefs on the many issues facing our society threatens our democracy and culture. Researchers tell us that many of these beliefs are not based on evidence but rather on unexamined and perhaps naïve thought processes.
Modern neuroscience has discovered that thinking and reasoning originate from emotions — which are generated automatically and subconsciously. Emotions influence the content and strength of beliefs and their resistance to change. Beliefs can also have physical effects. Just think of how our blood pressure rises when they are challenged. Yes, our beliefs can make us sick.
Because the goals of our thinking and reasoning are to justify beliefs, humans have evolved helpful mechanisms to do just that. They appear to be primarily self-taught rather than imposed by outside sources. They include four emotionally based and flawed reasoning processes. While they each have a unique definition they often overlap when explaining closely held beliefs:
• Confirmation bias: Embracing information that conforms to what one already believes and ignoring or rejecting information that casts doubt on it. It is sometimes referred to as wishful thinking or self-deception.
• Motivated reasoning: Partiality to a decision that conforms to what one already believes and the prejudice against a decision that counters it.
• Cognitive dissonance: Bringing into compatibility the discomfort of thoughts and ideas that conflict with core beliefs.
• The Dunning-Kruger Effect: A cognitive bias in which people wrongly overestimate their knowledge or ability in a specific area.
Why is it important to understand and reflect on these phenomena?
It is because they are defects in how we think. They are crafty, troublesome and insidious. They limit our complete understanding of issues and bind us to one side of a story. They engender dishonest and lazy ways of getting information and educating ourselves. These mental shortcuts are designed to fit already-made conclusions. No group is immune from their influence: Liberals/conservatives, elitists/populists, religious/nonreligious, all are subject to these uniquely human mental conditions.
These flaws in thinking promote false optimism as they give the illusion that our beliefs must be true. They allow us to circle the wagons around our thoughts, hunker down with them and then hermetically seal them from criticism.
Contrast them to critical thinking protocols, where opinions and beliefs are approached with skepticism and rational analysis — a discipline to which we should all aspire.
Indeed, scientists with the most credibility are those who always try to disprove their own claims.
While one or more of these mechanisms can be at play for the same issue at the same time, here are a few societal problems that have succumbed to them:
Accepting as true unscientific claims that reject masks and/or vaccines for COVID-19 is an example of confirmation bias.
Denying climate change because it’s too expensive to fix reflects motivated reasoning.
Feeling comfortable supporting political candidates after they committed crimes is a display of cognitive dissonance.
Giving financial, medical or legal advice in the absence of any expertise in those areas in an example of the Dunning-Kruger Effect.
We also subject ourselves to these faulty processes when we choose to only watch and read those platforms that support our subjective beliefs (Fox News versus CNN; The New York Times versus The Wall Street Journal).
But the problem becomes much more serious when these mechanisms threaten our democracy.
Domestic extremists such as the Proud Boys and antifa use these mental tricks to reinforce and weaponize bad information for their causes. Cults such as QAnon spread their message in the same manner.
So the question is what can be done to combat these mental processing shortcuts and shortcomings?
I think the best we can do is to be aware these bad habits exist. We can understand we are all subject to them and discipline our thinking to avoid these mental traps when decision-making or when searching for the validation of an idea. We should always self-check that our conclusions accurately reflect the evidence.
Our nation’s future faces a peril that lies not only with foreign and domestic adversaries but unfortunately lies in our own human condition.
Gil Shapiro lives in Oro Valley. He was the spokesperson for Freethought Arizona from 2005 to 2016.