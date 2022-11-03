Local Opinion: The future of Pima Community College

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

On Nov. 8, 2022, there will be an election to determine the future of Pima Community College (PCC). The residents of Pima County would be better off with a community college that responds to their educational needs. This can only be achieved if Demion Clinco is defeated on Nov. 8.

It is clear from Mr. Clinco’s Oct. 23 op-ed that he steadfastly refuses to acknowledge that there are serious issues at PCC. His op-ed was published just two weeks after the faculty and staff submitted two separate complaints on Oct. 7 and 9 to the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). The complaints are in fact, a vote of no confidence in the chancellor and board. The HLC accepted the employee complaints and the college must respond.

Mr. Clinco conveniently omitted this fact from his opinion piece. As board chair for four years, he is responsible for the dysfunctional situation. One complaint documents that PCC leadership engaged in “Harassment, intimidation, and retaliation against employees who have publicly expressed criticism of the College; attacks on the character and reputation of employees in ways that shame and silence them from expressing public criticism of the College; [and] a dispute resolution process that conceals policy violations and denies employees an unbiased method of resolving complaints.” Prior to these complaints the HLC had placed PCC on monitoring status. These complaints are serious, and platitudes and praise from certain quarters will not resolve them. A problem cannot be solved until it is acknowledged.

To paraphrase Mr. Clinco, it is important to remember that employees are not statistics, they are people with “bills to pay, families to support, and big dreams.” Rather than engaging with employees to address the issues in the complaints, he attacks faculty representatives and tries to undermine employee credibility. This is authoritarian behavior that has no place in an institution of higher education or in public life.

Students are not statistics; however, statistics provide measurable information on how public officials are discharging their responsibilities.

Since Lee Lambert became chancellor, enrollment has declined 41 percent. Arizona statute requires the Auditor General to report Full Time Student Equivalent (FTSE) enrollment data from each of the state’s community colleges to the Legislature. Reports are available on the Auditor General’s website. Lee Lambert became chancellor on July 1, 2013. The report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2013, indicates that PCC had a FTSE enrollment of 19,514. In the June 30, 2022 report, PCC enrollment is 11,462, a decline of over 40 percent since 2013.

Community college enrollment has trended lower over the past decade, however, the Auditor General’s data indicates that of Arizona’s 12 community colleges, PCC ranks second in the percentage of students lost between 2013 and 2022. Santa Cruz Community College is operated by PCC and ranks first.

PCC is building new facilities while enrollment is now “11,462” students. In 2020-2021, 17 percent of students enrolled on-line, while 9,513 FTSE attended brick-and-mortar classes. Pima County taxpayers pay for a college that operates five underutilized campuses. PCC enrolls 9,500 students to fill 779,000 assignable square feet. Readers should rely on evidence, not on statements from PCC’s public relations office.

I have served on the board for nearly four years. The employees’ complaints are factually based. If employees were assured there would be no retaliation, they would support these allegations. Mr. Clinco asserts that complaints come from a small group of employees; this demonstrates his inability to accept criticism. It appears that the faculty and staff are extremely dissatisfied with Lee Lambert’s leadership. Mr. Clinco will not accept responsibility for the fact that PCC is ranked second in the loss of full-time student equivalents (FTSE) in Arizona.