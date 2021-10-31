Local Opinion: The GOP is totaled

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
After a fender bender, your car can be fixed. But after a major wreck, your insurance company may determine your car is totaled. There’s too much damage, and it is not worth the time and money to fix. So it goes with the Republican Party.
Both parties have had countless fender benders, even severe ones; think Bush and Iraq, Obama and Syria. There have been many more.
In recent years, though, the GOP has been driving so recklessly, the inevitable epic wreck finally arrived with Donald Trump. He embodied the flashing hazard sign on the roadside. It could have been avoided, but no.
The GOP leadership first hesitated, then giddy of the prospect of electoral victory, they plowed into him head on, full throttle. Warnings were sounding inside the car and out. Lifelong conservatives trying to regain control were overpowered and shoved into the back seat. And like many new drivers, the young bucks in the devolving GOP just want to hit the gas and yank the wheel to the right. Bystanders be damned. If you get hit along the way, they point an accusing finger at you, and conjure whatever story they wish, unconstrained by facts.
As the wreck unfolded, civil discourse and compromise became unacceptable signs of weakness.
Road rage engulfed the GOP as the rank and file gleefully piled on. They drove distractedly with dog whistles of white supremacy and replacement theory, anti-Semitism and space lasers. They defiantly removed their seatbelts with COVID denial. The car spewed black smoke of vaccine and masking misinformation.
Hurtling down the highway, liberated from guardrails, the unspeakable happened ... the crushing impact of the Big Lie as they rolled down their windows and shouted it at the top of their lungs. Hands off the wheel so they could thump their chests and shake both fists, the end was near.
The car began to spin and finally, on Jan. 6 the whole thing caught fire and exploded with the attack on the Capitol and the Constitution.
The GOP now sits splayed out on the road, smoldering in the stench of voter suppression.
The rest of us, Americans trying to make our way down the road alongside these “patriots,” try not to gawk as we approach the wreck. But how can we not look in disbelief? The burning abandonment of conservative principles, the twisted pile of ubiquitous lies, the shattered dismissal of civility. It is all too awful to look away.
And we realize that an already fragile road has become much more perilous for all of us, thanks to these unhinged operators.
So, true conservatives out there ... it’s a shame, but your party is totaled. What can we do to get you into a new one today?
Mike Cohen is retired and lives in Oro Valley.