The COVID-19 pandemic was much more than a shock to the world’s health. It changed the face of workforce development. This seismic shift began with the Great Resignation, with over 47 million people resigning from their job in 2021 (an average of 4 million people every month), but it has now morphed into the Great Reshuffling.

Employees today are not just quitting old jobs; they are making radical career and life changes, citing the importance of culture, leadership quality, corporations’ social engagement, job security, and a focus on personal life outside the workplace. Both these trends hit Arizona hard. The quit rate in the state was the third highest in the nation in 2021. And Arizona remains one of the most popular states where people are relocating under the Great Reshuffling.

Experts agree that these trends will impact the job market for years to come. Understanding that impact and what the new normal is going to be will thus be critical to the success of many organizations, not just in the corporate context but in higher education as well. What is the optimal mix of remote, hybrid, and in-person responsibilities? How will these trends affect businesses’ ability to support and grow profitability? What are the unique challenges higher education institutions face in managing and retaining their workforce?

Eric Grossman, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of Morgan Stanley, Xavier A. Gutierrez, President and CEO of the Arizona Coyotes Hockey Club, and Helena A. Rodrigues, Ph.D., SHRM-SCP, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at the University of Arizona will gather for an in-person discussion entitled “The Great Reshuffling: A Perfect Storm or the New Norm?,” moderated by Jay Nordlinger, senior editor of the National Review.

At the Center for the Philosophy of Freedom, we are committed to open-minded, pluralistic discussions to foster critical thinking about freedom, responsibility, and human behavior. The Great Reshuffling panel is part of our Public Discussion Forum series of moderated issue panels, which address critical societal challenges by bringing together nationally renowned and recognized experts.

