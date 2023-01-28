Local Opinion: The high cost of youth sports needs overhaul

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Youth sports are too expensive. Children all around the country are limited by the cost of youth athletics.

Half of families expect to spend between $100 and $500 on the fall season with 20% of families planning on spending around $1,000, according to a LendingTree survey.

Youth competitions have become more about a family’s ability to pay and less about keeping kids active and happy. Many families are forced to sacrifice so much so that their children can compete and succeed in athletics. In addition to athletic fees, the costs of equipment, transportation to and from practice, competition fees, travel expenses and other fees and costs associated with competitive youth sports mean some families are either unable to provide their child with the ability to play a club sport or they have to choose working overtime and giving up other things so their children can do what they love. The cost of youth athletics should be lowered to provide all children with an equal opportunity to play and advance in their sport.

Keeping our youth active and involved in sports can have many benefits. It can keep them out of trouble, give them a sense of belonging, keep them active and improve their quality of life. But in order to give this experience to kids of all socioeconomic statuses we must take a step back and think about the price.

Out of the 59% of families that claimed youth sports create a financial strain in their household budgets, 49% said they would “make it work” while the other 11% plan on going into debt.

Think to yourself, have you or someone you know ever given up a family vacation or other family activities because of the cost of traveling for a youth sport? Families shouldn’t have to choose between vacations or a competition. But because of how expensive sports are alone, the traveling and competitions can be overwhelming for some and undoable for others. Parents just want the best for their kids, and we as a whole should help make it achievable for all parents and children.

There are some solutions to this issue. We can start a more inclusive and expansive scholarship program for younger athletes to help cover some of the costs for families struggling to pay for athletics.

Another option would be to ask families to donate gently used sports equipment and footwear that is in good condition and find a way to make it openly available to families who need assistance.

We can also look at having more fundraisers and local events to benefit competitive teams in the area and help cover the costs of traveling. There are so many small changes we can make to significantly change someone’s life and help them support their children’s dreams without being burdened financially.