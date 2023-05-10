The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Douglas died recently.

We don’t know how or when. Just that it was within the last few weeks.

We don’t even know Douglas’ last name. Notice of his passing came via a memorial on the wall outside of Time Market, on East University Boulevard, where he often sat.

“Rest in Peace — Douglas,” the sign says above several bouquets of flowers.

Douglas was homeless, one of thousands of Tucsonans living under bridges, in alleyways, inside abandoned buildings, in makeshift shelters. Many others are hidden in plain sight.

He was a regular around Time Market, where management and employees always welcomed him, to their great credit. We saw him there often, and occasionally, we and others bought meals for him. Once he asked for no more than a cup of hot tea, another time cold water on a hot day.

We first met him as we drove to work one morning through downtown. He walked along the street with his belongings; he was thin and appeared hungry. We offered him a banana, the only food we had with us. He took it, and we traded names.

“I’m Douglas,” he said. “And thank you.”

He was polite every time we had an exchange with him. And yet our efforts to treat him with a measure of dignity for the human being he was never got him beyond please and thank you with us. Our small acts of kindness, sadly, didn’t change Douglas’ circumstances.

Those of us who are fortunate to have homes, food and the rest of what we call essentials often look askance at homeless people. We tend to tolerate them, with limits. Our tolerance is wrapped in edginess, revulsion, fear.

Homelessness is indeed a problem, but not one for which homeless people are to blame.

Some businesspeople seem to think otherwise. They formed the Tucson Crime Free Coalition recently to advocate for confronting homeless people with “adequate staffing and resources for law enforcement, treatment for those in need, and prosecution for criminals who are unwilling to abide by our laws,” the Arizona Daily Star quoted the group’s mission statement as saying.

Is that a push to criminalize homelessness and poverty? What cost would these measures incur in further indignity to human beings who are down and out? And will any of what this group wants done about homelessness with such tactics change the circumstances?

The Tucson City Council tried 20-plus years ago to attack the problem, passing an ordinance to ban people from soliciting on medians. It was couched as a safety measure, but its effect — intended or otherwise — was that homeless people became invisible, for a while.

They were still around, of course, as they are now more than ever in the face of rising housing costs and other economic circumstances, plus a lack of proper mental health care for many of them. No easy solutions come to mind when one considers the issues that lead to homelessness and the myriad complexities of the problem.

Perhaps a starting point is for us to agree that while homelessness is a problem, the homeless themselves are not. They are human, deserving of dignity and respect, the same as the rest of us.

That is what those of us who knew Douglas tried offering him. Late last year, we saw him near Time Market with a nasty wound on his face. He said “yes” when we asked if he wanted treatment. At a nearby medical clinic, a healthcare worker agreed to tend to him.

But in less than a minute, Douglas was nowhere to be found. He had disappeared, and we never saw him again.

At the memorial outside of Time Market and on the streets where we and others met and saw this polite, humble human being, his spirit lives. We ask that the universe take his spirit into the next life and give him comfort and dignity.