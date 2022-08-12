Local Opinion: The Inflation Reduction Act won't deliver on climate or inflation

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It’s well established that the deceptively mistitled Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has nothing to do with inflation, as the nonpartisan University of Pennsylvania/Wharton Budget model found. It’s really mostly a climate change bill. However, in his desperation to show voters that Congress could do something about their highest priority issue, inflation, rather than the lower voter priority, climate change, Sen. Chuck Schumer gave voters a title instead of substance.

Since the bill spends nearly $400 billion on climate change, it’s more surprising that this massive investment will reduce emissions by only about 16% and have no measurable impact on the climate.

Analyzing these impacts is complicated. It’s tempting, but wrong, to assume that since we cut 2020 CO2 emissions by about 17% from their peak in 2005, it can’t be that hard to cut emissions by another 23% to reach the president’s promised 40% reduction by 2030. The problem is that this past reduction was due almost entirely to the COVID-19 economic collapse and the relatively easy substitution of natural gas for coal in the generation of electricity.

The next steps in emission reductions will be much more difficult.

Take off the temporary 10% emission reduction from the COVID-19 economic collapse and the emission reduction from today necessary to reach the 40% goal is more like 33%. Converting 100% of the few remaining coal-fired electric generating plants to natural gas would reduce emissions by only 5%. To get the other 28% reduction the president plans on a massive electrification of transportation and a switch to renewable electricity. The problem is that switching as little as 25% of the vehicle fleet to all electric (a nearly impossible task by 2030) would require a massive increase, 30%, in electric generation.

The even more difficult problem is the fundamental incompatibility between renewable electricity and electrifying transportation.

My wealthy friends who love their federally subsidized $100,000 electric car/toys are mostly switching from oil to coal. My 35 mpg hybrid emits about the same CO2 per mile as their electric cars. They use their vehicles during the day and recharge at night, when there is little renewable energy. Electric vehicles mostly using coal power. The photovoltaic system on my roof provides a lot of power from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but nothing at night. Wind peaks in the late afternoon, but there is normally much less wind at night.

The unreliability and timing problems of renewable electricity place a fundamental limit on renewable’s share of electric generation.

Renewable electricity cannot reliably provide more than about 40% of electricity given existing use patterns. Germany, Texas and California all suffered major blackouts as their electric systems approached 40% solar and wind. Adding nighttime electric vehicle recharging makes the renewable limit more like 30%. Altogether, this means that the additional power needs for recharging electric vehicles must be mostly from fossil fuels or nuclear, and it’s too late to build nuclear plants that would be in operation by 2030. Because of these issues, the net additional emission reduction by 2030 available from electrifying transportation and shifting to more renewable electricity is only about 8%. Grand total, without another economic collapse, CO2 emissions might drop another 16% by 2030, not the promised 33% from today.

The really strange thing is that hugely expensive U.S. emission reductions, whether the promised 33% or the more likely 16%, are too small to have any noticeable impact on climate change. The increased emissions from coal plants already under construction in China, India and Africa will overwhelm our puny reductions. Even a reduction of the full 33% of U.S. emissions would reduce worldwide emissions by only 5%, leading to an immeasurably tiny change in world temperatures, less than .001 degrees Celsius per year.

Welcome to the Black Hole of climate policy: Throw in $400 billion and nothing happens.