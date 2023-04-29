The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Trump followers should never fear that he will face adverse legal consequences. He will deny, threaten, distract, attack and sue after being indicted for anything, as he did in the recent Manhattan case. It is straight from the Roy Cohn playbook. Cohn was an early mentor of Trump and aggressive defender of clients, including the Mob. Truth was not important for Cohn, only winning. When Cohn was finally disbarred, Trump turned against him.

Trump was charged with 34 felonies related to accounting fraud in Manhattan, and predictably called it a Witch Hunt. Any effort to hold him accountable is a Witch Hunt, Fake News or a hoax. It cannot always be so. It is much like the boy who cried wolf. He lied repeatedly, and when he actually told the truth, no one saved him from the wolf.

Trump exaggerates his claims of innocence, often making personal attacks as the part of any case. The judge in the Manhattan case admonished him against doing so. Trump’s only courtroom utterance was to plead not guilty. That night, he spoke from Mar a Lago and denigrated and attacked the Manhattan DA, prosecutor, and judge. Such behavior could, and has resulted in threats of harm.

Less than a week after the arraignment, Trump is suing Michael Cohen, his former attorney, fixer and witness in the Manhattan case, for $500 million. Ironically, he accuses Cohen of spreading false information, breaching contractual obligations and seeking financial gain.

Most of us pay some price for violating the law. We pay $50 parking tickets, $200 or more for speed 10 over or rolling through a stop sign. What if we evaded or misrepresented our taxes? Trump, the Law and Order President rarely suffers legal consequences. You can only lie and abuse so much before it all comes back to haunt you.

Besides the Manhattan case, there may be others upcoming, and Trump will be the most innocent, unfairly treated victim in history. That will be accompanied by personal attacks, conspiracies and accusations.

There is the Georgia 2020 Election case where Trump blatantly asked their Republican Secretary of State Raffensperger to change 11,800 votes, plus accusing him of illegal action, in a recorded phone call. Typically, Trump claimed to have won in a landslide and that 5,000 dead people voted. Two were discovered. Not two thousand. Two!

After several recounts, Raffensperger determined that the election was fairly conducted without significant fraud. Subsequently, the Fulton County, Georgia DA Fani Willis called for a grand jury investigation of the matter. Trump attacked her, calling her racist, and accused Raffensperger of trying to profit from the situation by selling his book.

There is the Mar a Lago classified documents case where Trump is attacking the main investigator and the FBI. He obstructed efforts to return the documents, once claiming that he had the right to declassify them “with his mind.” After several reminders, a search warrant was finally issued, and the FBI performed a search, recovering many boxes. Trump accused them of planting evidence, and committing a “crime against America.”

Then there are the destructive events surrounding the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. After telling his gathered forces that they had to “fight like Hell,” Trump denied any responsibility for damage to the Capitol itself, injuries to several, and five deaths.

In all potential cases, Trump will use the same playbook as always, dragging legal procedures endlessly, setting fires and blowing smoke to obscure the truth. That may be winning for him, but will only result in tainted, Pyrrhic victories, not reflecting truth. His followers will believe he has beaten the Deep State again. They will vote for him, and the nation’s division will widen rather than unite for a common, positive purpose. It is all a game where nobody wins.