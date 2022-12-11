Local Opinion: The politics of Christmas are clear

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

“Politics of Christmas” sounds all wrong. If there is a cultural phenomenon that is apolitical, above the fray, surely it’s “the holiday season” (as we gingerly refer to it so as not to leave any version of that season out).

It has always seemed a consensus that there exists in each of us and in society in general, to be uncovered anew each year at this time, a thick, gooey layer of pure seasonal spirit consisting of ancient expectations and unrequited yearnings, colorful lights against the chilly, long nights, whiffs of balsam, snatches of songs and stories, including but not limited to the Christmas story.

Surely the seasonal message of peace on earth, goodwill to everybody is, even as the election-denying continues, working its magic right now, helping to heal this terribly divided country.

The trouble is, when you get down to specifics, Christmas spirit itself is not apolitical, but indisputably a progressive or liberal phenomenon, if anything well to the left of Biden’s centrism. Christmas wears its politics on its (fur-trimmed, red) sleeve.

How else to read the beloved Christmas stories? By the time the ghosts get through showing Scrooge the error of his capitalist ways, he is definitely becoming a left-leaning softie (like his author). In the perennial seasonal favorite, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” it’s the socialized savings and loan, not Mr. Potter’s profit-dominated bank, we root for.

All the stories — “A Christmas Carol,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Prancer,” the Bible story of the first Noel itself — are the same story. It would seem there’s only one meaning to Christmas spirit, that we are all in some important sense equally deserving.

Thus, Christmas spirit would seem to agree with the spirit of our founding Declaration, that all men (by which we understand, giving the affluent, white, male Founders the benefit of the doubt, all people) really are created equal.

Christmas has a very clear opinion. Christmas says that if millions of us are hungry, homeless, frightened or otherwise miserable in this season; if half of us fall short and too often the Scrooges or Mr. Potters make out like bandits, it’s because the field is not level and good people — by implication, good government — should do something to level it.

Can these stories be read any other way?

I admit I have a hard time imagining how millions upon millions of election-denying, white supremacist, anti-immigration fellow Americans relate to these stories.

In “It’s a Wonderful Life” surely it’s not possible even for Tucker Carlson to see the meanspirited, miserly banker Mr. Potter as the hero of that story? But equally impossible to identify Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, with all-time good guy George Bailey, the savings-and-loan hero.

Do Kari Lake fans see the Grinch as the good guy? Or Biden as the Grinch?

Is it possible to identify the man whose most iconic act as president was to erect a high, steel wall against desperate refugees (while penning their children) with Joseph and Mary seeking shelter for themselves and baby in that origin story of the season?

Or maybe Trumpism has declared all the stories “fake news.”

Christmas only tells it one way. Christmas is zealously progressive, on the side of people vs. the bosses, on the side of the homeless, the dispossessed. On the side of more equal distribution of wealth. It takes a dim view of what the successful pursuit of capitalist aims often does to the human spirit. Christmas is reformative, even revolutionary, in spirit.

Can Christmas spirit be read any other way?