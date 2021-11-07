Local Opinion: The right electric vehicles are 'seatbelts' for the planet

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Starting next year, car buyers will be able to protect both their families and the planet by purchasing vehicle-to-home-capable (V2H) electric vehicles (EV) from Ford and Volkswagen.
The vulnerability of electrical grids to wildfires and extreme weather events is old news. What you may not have heard is batteries in the upcoming generation of EVs can help keep the lights on while they combat global warming.
They do this by allowing the use of more electricity from renewable energy sources like solar and wind. EVs could store much larger amounts of electricity that renewable energy sources already produce. That production often has to be curtailed because the electricity cannot be immediately used.
To be V2H-capable, an EV must have bidirectional charging, the ability to send power to, as well as receive it, from your home electrical grid. The electricity to charge your battery can come from your rooftop solar or your community’s electrical grid.
Don’t expect to pull into a charging station and be on the road for another 400 miles in five minutes. What you can expect from V2H-capable EVs is more reliable, less expensive transportation and electricity.
Stopping emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) from the tailpipes of gas engines is important but not as important as from the generators of electric utilities. Light-duty vehicles contribute 58% of the GHG the EPA attributes to the transportation sector, about 17% of the economy’s total emissions. Electric utilities produce 25%. EVs with bidirectional charging can curb both tailpipe and electric utility emissions.
The not-so-good news is there are serious doubts about whether the world can produce all the batteries required to electrify our cars and trucks in time. A 2019 study by the British Museum of Natural History calculated it would take just under twice the world’s annual production of cobalt and 75% of its lithium production to convert just the 31 million cars presently on the road in Britain. In 2019 there were 284.5 million cars registered in the U.S.
Through substitutions, scientists and engineers may be able to work around these shortages. Meanwhile, Tesla and other companies continue to use scarce battery resources to make home battery backup systems which for many of us may seldom if ever be used as long as electrical utilities continue to provide reliable service.
Concerns about grid reliability drive the market for home battery backup systems. For most of us, the cost of systems large enough to provide sufficient power for extended periods is too high to justify. Until recently, the situation has been the same for EVs with large batteries. But the economics change if the same batteries can be used to both store low-cost or renewable energy and power EVs.
No system that generates electricity and transmits it, often hundreds of miles, can be as reliable or efficient as one that generates it closer to its end user. But you don’t need an expensive Tesla PowerWall to store electricity from your rooftop solar. An EV charger that automatically switches from the grid to the EV battery in an outage will be available as an option from Ford. You can buy safer, less expensive no-maintenance lead-acid batteries to cover short-duration outages.
One resource for which there is no substitute is time. A recent Scientific American article said we have 11 years left to address the threat of global warming. Historically, it takes about 15 years to replace the nation’s fleet of cars and trucks.
The policy implications are clear. EVs with bidirectional charging are worth more to the planet and their owners than EVs without it. Bidirectional charging is ‘seatbelts and airbags for the planet.’ If governments can not mandate its inclusion, they can at least stop rewarding customers who buy EVs without bidirectional charging tax breaks equal to those for EV’s with it.
Steven Lesh has driven electric vehicles for nine years, supplying them with electricity from his 17-year-old rooftop solar panels.