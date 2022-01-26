Local Opinion: The RTA is not the city’s only option

The following is the opinion and analysis of Robert Cook, a longtime member of regional planning committees:
It’s time for Tucson’s mayor and council to decide the city’s future participation in the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA).
On the face of it, the choice of staying in another 20-year regional sales tax transportation program would seem clear. Everyone benefits when we cooperate as a region. The reasonable way forward is to stick with the current process, work together and ensure equitable distribution of revenues. ”The whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” the saying goes. Unless, of course, there is no whole.
Tucson’s requests for representational equity and fair funding reflect a long-standing deeper concern: how the RTA responds to changing planning assumptions and future projections.
The most obvious piece missing is the issue of climate. Our region’s climate is both a driver of economic success and the greatest source of risk going forward. The city’s intersectional planning addresses this but only Tucson and Pima County have declared “climate emergencies” to signal their intent to work on this existential challenge.
The lack of regional coordination and unity is threatening our capacity to respond to the unprecedented challenges we face. Leadership at RTA is unconcerned that climate is relevant to the whole. For 15 years, the Pima Association of Governments (PAG) and RTA have shown little interest in doing the work that is theirs to do: facilitating critical regional conversations about growth, survival and adaptation.
Tucson has already developed a comprehensive vision through an extensive community listening process. The Move Tucson masterplan is responsive to the whole and adapts to the future, unlike PAG/RTA-led regional planning.
There is widespread aversion to the prospect of another 20 years fruitlessly lobbying the RTA to adapt projects to a rapidly changing reality. Voters sense this resistance to change has unnecessarily cost the city.
Exiting the RTA is a serious decision. But staying offers no satisfactory assurances and could actually make it harder for the city to receive critical funding. In the end, voters will have the final say.
Instead, Move Tucson’s projects are well-suited for funding through the new federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will prioritize projects that are sustainable, resilient to climate change, equity-centered and address environmental and social justice.
The federal guidelines for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law clearly signal it’s time to move beyond traditional RTA auto-dominant projects. Without fundamental changes, RTA would likely fare badly in this competitive federal process.
In addition to this advantage, the city has close connections with federal officials. Just last week Tucson Mayor Regina Romero met with both the U.S. transportation secretary and the secretary of labor. These types of relationships were critical in securing competitive funds for the Tucson Modern Streetcar, a project which has led to unprecedented investment and transformation of Tucson’s center.
Winning this federal funding will be the lifeblood of paying for major projects, significantly augmenting local tax contributions to address Tucson’s intersectional needs.
Leaving the RTA doesn’t mean leaving PAG nor does it mean the city turning its back on the other jurisdictions. The ambition to address the fate of the region as a whole will intensify in the next few years as our critical challenges come into better focus and are more commonly felt. This is what leadership looks like.
Reinventing PAG could bring wholeness back to our region. PAG can again become the great data center to inform and communicate the full spectrum of critical challenges and opportunities facing the region and how these intersect. As our designated metropolitan planning organization, PAG could and should become the celebrated common provider effectively serving the needs for regional planning coordination.
For more than 20 years, the city of Tucson, in partnership with the community, has promoted its priority needs and visions of “better alternatives to automobile transportation,” electrification of mobility and now “complete streets.” It’s time for the region to join in.
Cook is a four-term current member of the Pima County Planning and Zoning Commission; two-term past member of the Regional Transportation Authority's Citizens’ Accountability for Regional Transportation Committee; and past chair of the Tucson-Pima Metropolitan Energy Commission. He has been a Tucson resident for 60 years.