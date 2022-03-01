Local Opinion: The State of the Union speech I want to hear

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
My fellow Americans, I speak to you tonight about what I believe is the most important issue we face as a country. I speak to you about the death of democracy.
Our founding fathers created our democratic republic as a bulwark against centuries of oppressive, autocratic aristocracy. They had witnessed the injustices of vast income inequality; of human suffering caused by capricious, destructive wars; of families living in fear for holding different religious views.
Our founders were wise and educated people. They understood the guiding moral and political principles of history’s great philosophers. They modeled our republic on English common law, law that had evolved to ensure the rights of the people were protected.
But our founders added a remarkable innovation: we would no longer subject ourselves to the whims of a monarch. It was King George’s government — one that refused to accommodate our desire for self-determination and freedom from taxation without representation — that finally triggered the American Revolution.
The Founders’ model offered three unique components: Representative democracy with protections for minority rights; distribution of powers among the executive, legislative and judicial branches; and the exclusion of religion from our governance.
Of course, our founders were men: white, privileged men. Theirs was an 18th century perspective, where women and people of color were second-class citizens, or worse. Our country’s birth was stained by the institution of slavery. Over time, our nation has evolved, infusing new norms of behavior, cultivating a culture of respect for differences, and incorporating into law the rights of all citizens to vote and to enjoy the freedoms and securities promised by the Constitution.
But in the 1800s, debate over slavery grew fierce, pitting neighbor against neighbor, tearing our nation in two, and inciting a brutal civil war in which hundreds of thousands lost their lives. As President Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
My fellow Americans, we are again a house divided. Our nation must choose a different course.
We Americans love our freedom. We love it so much that we fought two world wars to defeat fascist autocracy, to protect millions of innocent victims, and to preserve democracy. Can we possibly turn our backs on our forebears, who fought and died to preserve our precious form of government?
Friends, we cannot. We cannot abandon the principles that created this great nation. We cannot stand by while America falls apart. As a country riven by a pandemic, a climate crisis of epic proportions, racism and antisemitism, economic trouble, and international threats to peace, we must act now. It is our moral duty to save our country and return to our place as the guiding example for all countries.
I call on all patriots, from both sides of the aisle, to take stock of the perilous state of our democracy. I call on each of us to commit, as did our Founding Fathers, to a new era in which we rebuild our country based on our highest values: an unencumbered right to vote, creating a truly representative democracy; ensuring policy-making is for the benefit of the people, not the wealthy; a return to a true separation of church and state; and a culture of civil debate.
We can do this. I call on like-minded Republicans, Democrats, and independent voters to commit to a renewal of our democracy. I call on every politician over the next two election cycles to commit to the “Democracy Renewal Pledge,” which integrates these principles.
Regardless of party affiliation, I pledge to work with and support anyone willing to commit to this initiative by word and by deed. I’m calling for a people’s movement because our current political parties seem only driven by the lust for power to enact starkly different agendas.
This will be a people’s movement, not a political movement. It is not about one party winning over another. It is about salvaging the most precious gifts of our Founders: the right to self-determination based on representative democracy, separation of powers, and civil discourse.
I propose a non-partisan Democracy Restoration Fund to energize this effort and to support politicians who sign and fulfill the pledge. Corporate donations will not be accepted. This is the people’s campaign.
My friends, this will be a difficult endeavor. But I see no better way to prevent our collapse as a democracy.
Let us join together in the spirit of our Founders, in humility before God, and in memory of our fallen, to heal our democracy. Let us invoke, as Lincoln said, the “better angels of our nature” to ensure that “government of the people, by the people, and for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
God bless you and God bless the United States of America.
Michael Seibold is a retired executive and Tucson resident. He served in local and state government as well as corporate leadership.