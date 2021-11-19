Local Opinion: The trauma of leaving a homeland

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Two months ago, I watched on TV as thousands of Afghans crowded onto planes that would take them from a country driven into despair from a 20-year war and its aftermath under Taliban rule.
What I saw on my TV screen sparked a memory. Four years ago, I was living and working in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. A man I knew there had arrived in Pakistan in 1980 on the back of a donkey. He was 10 years old at the time. His father had gathered up the family and left Afghanistan, fleeing both the Soviet army and the mujahedeen, who had turned their arms against each other.
“Would you ever go back to Afghanistan?” I asked him as the two of us sat and sipped tea on a warm spring day in 2018.
“Never,” he told me. Pakistan was his home now. He had married and raised his family here. He owned a business. His life was here.
My friend was part of the first wave of refugees to flee Afghanistan. Others who arrived in Pakistan later had a very different story to tell. This time it wasn’t the Soviets they were fleeing but America’s 20-year war against the Taliban. They fled poverty, violence, drone strikes, demolished villages, and war exhaustion. Somewhere around 5 million refugees from Afghanistan were living in Pakistan while I was there. Many were living in refugee camps; others were occupying flimsy dwellings on the city’s edge, and still others had moved in with family members who had come across the border earlier.
Their lives briefly brushed up against mine on the streets and in the stores.
I remember the man who pulled his flatbed cart up the street in Rawalpindi every day selling used clothing. Or the man who sold oranges from a wooden stand on the side of the street. Both spoke only Pashto, one of the languages of Afghanistan.
There was the young woman who washed my hair at the local beauty parlor. She had received training through a program run by the Hashoo Foundation to help the refugees get placed in jobs. The woman’s daughter had learned Urdu and was working in a call center.
In 2014, on the highway median two blocks from where I lived several makeshift tents suddenly appeared. A bomb blast had recently torn through a fruit and vegetable market on the edge of Islamabad. Even before the dead had been buried the finger-pointing had begun. Within a week the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had bulldozed the slum dwellings of the Afghan refugees that lay on the edge of the market. And that is how several Afghan refugees came to live in my neighborhood temporarily.
At night on my way home from work I passed the thin wisps of smoke rising from the kindling that served as their stove.
Several weeks later my new neighbors disappeared. The CDA had told them to move on. Without Urdu, the national language of Pakistan, the Afghans were unable to defend themselves. Would language have helped? In the minds of many Pakistanis lay the equation, unconscious or not, between the Afghan refugees and the Taliban militants. If you were one you had to be the other.
The next day all that was left of the camp was ash from the fire.
The Afghan refugees arriving in Tucson will have traveled almost 8,000 miles to get here. First wave, second wave, and now this wave. A man who crossed the Spin Gar Mountains with his sons on donkeys, the man pulling a cart of used clothes in Islamabad, the families caught in the crush to board a plane out of their homeland. Strip away the differences, and it is all the same trauma, the same displacement.
Adele Barker is a profesor emerita of Russian and Slavic studies at the University of Arizona. Between 2014-2018, she taught at the first all-women’s university in Pakistan. She just finished writing a book about the experience.