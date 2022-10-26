Local Opinion: The ultimate win-win situation in politics, and in life!

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The headline in this morning’s Star screamed at me, “Lake: ’No faith’ in AZ election system.” Incredible. A person running for office, raising and spending millions of dollars to do such a thing and they have “no faith” in the process. What a chilling statement. Why would anyone vote for a candidate saying that? Hard to understand, but I finally figured it out.

I first moved to Arizona with my parents in 1950. I was voting age for the first time in the 1964 election when I proudly cast my presidential ballot for Barry Goldwater. Not once after the election did I nor any of my conservative friends consider that the election was “rigged” or “stolen.” Sure, we were disappointed and disgusted by the majority of the electorate not seeing our side, but question the election? Never.

Oh, we had heard about things happening in the past that weren’t exactly kosher. Like Kennedy’s squeaker in 1960 where Chicago Mayor Daley purportedly “found” the extra votes to push JFK barely over the top. Some in his party wanted Nixon to challenge the election, but he took the high road and did not want to damage our democracy by questioning an election. Nixon taking the high road, now you don’t see or hear that too often. Al Gore probably won the election in 2000, but when the Supreme Court ruled against him, he graciously stepped aside. Nixon and Gore; two men who lost the presidency in oh-so-close elections and accepted the voters will even when they might have been able to claim fraud. Why? Because it was the patriotic thing to do. At least it was until Donald J. Trump came along.

Heck, the result of his election wasn’t even close. But his claims of “fraud,” “rigged” and “stolen” continue long after the decision was rendered. And, apparently in order to get the support of Trump’s sheep, er, followers, most candidates running for office must adhere to his “stolen election” line.

Thus, we have our candidate for governor, Kari Lake, unwilling to admit that Arizona’s elections are legitimate.

How would that be any different than wanting to get married even though you had no faith in marriage? I suppose because if you got a divorce you could say, “It wasn’t my fault, the marriage system is rigged.” Or being part of a team and playing football even though you had no faith in the outcome? Easy, if you lost you could say, “We really won, the game was fixed, it was rigged.”

Oh, now I get it. This means you would never lose…ever in life…in anything. Flunk out of school? Not my fault, educational system rigged. Lose a court case? Rigged. Start a business and fail? Fixed. Actually, you can alternate the words rigged and fixed. They both apparently prove that you actually won.

I am not a psychiatrist. I don’t even play one on TV. But I think I have figured it out. We all want to win, no matter what we do, and Mr. Trump has proven to us that we can. Whatever the outcome of our activity in life, we can always claim victory. If we really win, we accept it. If we really lose, we claim rigged or fixed, therefore still winning.

My original thought was, “Why would anybody vote for Kari Lake, or any other candidate if they had no faith in our election system?” Now I understand. Because nobody wants to be a loser. And, with her or the others they can’t lose. Win and accept the will of the voters. Lose and claim it was rigged, fixed. This is it: the ultimate “win-win” situation. If I win, I win. If I lose, I win. Same for my candidate. This is great. I know I will always vote for the winner.