 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
ORO VALLEY OPINION

Local Opinion: The ultimate win-win situation in politics, and in life!

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The headline in this morning’s Star screamed at me, “Lake: ’No faith’ in AZ election system.” Incredible. A person running for office, raising and spending millions of dollars to do such a thing and they have “no faith” in the process. What a chilling statement. Why would anyone vote for a candidate saying that? Hard to understand, but I finally figured it out.

I first moved to Arizona with my parents in 1950. I was voting age for the first time in the 1964 election when I proudly cast my presidential ballot for Barry Goldwater. Not once after the election did I nor any of my conservative friends consider that the election was “rigged” or “stolen.” Sure, we were disappointed and disgusted by the majority of the electorate not seeing our side, but question the election? Never.

People are also reading…

Oh, we had heard about things happening in the past that weren’t exactly kosher. Like Kennedy’s squeaker in 1960 where Chicago Mayor Daley purportedly “found” the extra votes to push JFK barely over the top. Some in his party wanted Nixon to challenge the election, but he took the high road and did not want to damage our democracy by questioning an election. Nixon taking the high road, now you don’t see or hear that too often. Al Gore probably won the election in 2000, but when the Supreme Court ruled against him, he graciously stepped aside. Nixon and Gore; two men who lost the presidency in oh-so-close elections and accepted the voters will even when they might have been able to claim fraud. Why? Because it was the patriotic thing to do. At least it was until Donald J. Trump came along.

Heck, the result of his election wasn’t even close. But his claims of “fraud,” “rigged” and “stolen” continue long after the decision was rendered. And, apparently in order to get the support of Trump’s sheep, er, followers, most candidates running for office must adhere to his “stolen election” line.

Thus, we have our candidate for governor, Kari Lake, unwilling to admit that Arizona’s elections are legitimate.

How would that be any different than wanting to get married even though you had no faith in marriage? I suppose because if you got a divorce you could say, “It wasn’t my fault, the marriage system is rigged.” Or being part of a team and playing football even though you had no faith in the outcome? Easy, if you lost you could say, “We really won, the game was fixed, it was rigged.”

Oh, now I get it. This means you would never lose…ever in life…in anything. Flunk out of school? Not my fault, educational system rigged. Lose a court case? Rigged. Start a business and fail? Fixed. Actually, you can alternate the words rigged and fixed. They both apparently prove that you actually won.

I am not a psychiatrist. I don’t even play one on TV. But I think I have figured it out. We all want to win, no matter what we do, and Mr. Trump has proven to us that we can. Whatever the outcome of our activity in life, we can always claim victory. If we really win, we accept it. If we really lose, we claim rigged or fixed, therefore still winning.

My original thought was, “Why would anybody vote for Kari Lake, or any other candidate if they had no faith in our election system?” Now I understand. Because nobody wants to be a loser. And, with her or the others they can’t lose. Win and accept the will of the voters. Lose and claim it was rigged, fixed. This is it: the ultimate “win-win” situation. If I win, I win. If I lose, I win. Same for my candidate. This is great. I know I will always vote for the winner.

Ray Lindstrom

Ray Lindstrom

Ray Lindstrom is a member of The Arizona Broadcaster’s Association Hall of Fame. He is a lecturer/writer, now retired in Oro Valley.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Changes to military are too radical

Local Opinion: Changes to military are too radical

OPINION: "These kinds of issues as well as numerous others have caused my grandson to decide that he will not pursue a military education. While I was disappointed, I must confess that I would not want to be subjected to these kinds of problems promulgated by our current Commander-In-Chief," writes Tucsonan Robert Lenhard. 

Local Opinion: A reckoning for the Colorado River

Local Opinion: A reckoning for the Colorado River

OPINION: "Four decades after the great floods, the reckoning is here," writes William Schmidt, a professor emeritus in the School of Journalism at the UA and a former deputy managing editor and correspondent at The New York Times.

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

OPINION: "While it is important to take on cutting edge programs for an institution, “Best Practices” would dictate a thorough analysis of the costs of a new program versus the proven effectiveness of that new program. After all, these are taxpayer funds we are dealing with," writes Nick Pierson, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board.

Local Opinion: PCC faculty association proudly endorses Theresa Riel

Local Opinion: PCC faculty association proudly endorses Theresa Riel

OPINION: "Pima Community College belongs to the entire Tucson community. The governing board is the community’s way to hold the college accountable and to steer the institution toward best serving the greatest number of people. Help secure the brightest future for our community college and join us in supporting Theresa Riel for the District 2 seat on the PCC Governing Board," writes Makyla Hays, president of the Pima Community College Education Association.

Local Opinion: Why I am running for PCC Governing Board

Local Opinion: Why I am running for PCC Governing Board

OPINION: "As a parent and teacher, I know the best way to address discord is to listen first and establish trust. As a neighborhood leader, I know how to work through differences by treating people with dignity and respect. As a mathematics teacher, I always taught my students that there is more than one way to solve problems," writes Theresa Riel, a candidate for the District 2 seat on the Pima Community College Governing Board. 

Local Opinion: Social and emotional learning propels career success

Local Opinion: Social and emotional learning propels career success

OPINION: "To glibly cast aside SEL (Social and Emotional Learning) as the bogeyman of the 'woke left' is uninformed and, more importantly, will deprive students of the opportunity to learn, develop, and practice skills they will need throughout their adult lives," writes Gina Mehmert, a candidate for the Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board. 

Arizona Opinion: Arizona candidates need to heed voters’ voices

Arizona Opinion: Arizona candidates need to heed voters’ voices

OPINION: "Arizonans have long enjoyed an expansive right to make law via referendum, though doing so requires great attention to detail and a massive effort to collect signatures. This year, however, the Legislature is asking you to make it harder to have your say," writes Sybil Francis, president and CEO of Center for the Future of Arizona.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News