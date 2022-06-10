Local Opinion: The Uvalde massacre: we hate when that happens

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

We hate when that happens.

Remember the old Billy Crystal skit on “Saturday Night Live” — couple of working guys exchanging stories of various forms of painful self-abuse (shoving a meat thermometer in his ear and banging on it with a ball peen hammer, rolling naked on thumbtacks arranged points up on the floor), always ending with “Ooo, that must have been painful.” “Yeah, I hate when that happens.” As if they hadn’t inflicted the pain on themselves. That was the joke, the irresponsibility.

President Joe Biden, addressing the nation the night of the Uvalde massacre of school children was convincingly pained and outraged when he asked: “Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?” He really hates when that happens. But there is also something disingenuous about his frustration. It’s hard to resist dismissing it, after so many similar moments, as “yaddayadda.”

We know, have known for decades, why it keeps happening. The cause of school shootings and gun homicide in general is access to guns. In countries that have greatly reduced numbers of guns, deaths by guns are a small fraction of ours. (That sounds, and is, as obvious as pointing out that if you stand in the rain you’ll get wetter than if you don’t.)

And in fact most Americans want to apply that logic to the problem and strongly regulate gun possession. But there is a deeper cause of the terrible slaughter at Uvalde (or Sandy Hook, or Parkland, or Buffalo, or Las Vegas, or El Paso, etc, etc.): Republicans cause the slaughter.

I know, that sounds so harsh. But is there any other way to see it?

As well known as the relationship of gun numbers to gun deaths is that the Democratic Party is the one which, hating when that happens, proposes gun control that most citizens want. The GOP, not hating it so much apparently, vote down the proposals of gun control. (Or in the case of the ban on assault weapons, vote to end it.)

This is not to say that those lawmakers who vote down strict gun controls and those constituents who vote them into office actually want the slaughter of young children, or the fearfulness of schoolchildren everywhere. But they want the freedom around guns more. It’s a question of priorities.

Maybe the thinking of the gun-fetishists goes: “Yeah, it feels terrible when you actually think about those kids in their last moments, when you think about their parents, but on the other hand, statistically, the number of kids massacred, even now that it’s become such a common occurrence, is tiny compared to the total number of kids. That percentage, compared with the loss of the freedom — an American sort of freedom Europeans probably just don’t know anything about — the freedom to possess a gun, especially a serious, assault-type gun, maybe to carry it openly or flaunt it at public gatherings to bolster your self-confidence — well we would hate losing that great, free, empowered feeling even more.”

When it comes down to it, those Republicans who are once again, post-Uvalde, opposing more gun restrictions (both lawmakers and those citizens who vote them into office) will once again accept the trade-off.

We hate when that happens.

Deranged, hateful shooter. Easy access to terrible weapons. But the bottomline is that the GOP is the cause of gun slaughter. Period. And, in a democracy, voting them out is the cure. Period.

The majority who really do hate when that happens, even more than the loss of American macho gun-toting freedom, must find a way around the loopholes that permit our current de facto minority rule and vote them out. Anything less will in a sense, in a real sense, even for those who say they want to protect schoolchildren from massacres like Uvalde, amount to a choice to continue to live with it.

Brent Harold is a former English professor and writer. He lives in Tucson. Email him at kinnacum@gmail.com.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

