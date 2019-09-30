The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
The Arizona Daily Star recently published the jaw dropping results of a survey of North American birds showing that they had diminished by nearly one-third since 1970.
Habitat loss was an important factor in this decline. The crown jewel for nesting and migrating birds in Southern Arizona, the San Pedro River, is under threat, as developers plan next year to break ground on the Villages at Vigneto in Benson.
Building 28,000 homes, golf courses, commercial centers and vineyards astride the San Pedro River will have a grave impact on bird life that depends on a flowing river and lush riparian corridor.
The Scottsdale-based developer of the Villages at Vigneto, El Dorado Benson, calls a hydrologist’s study “pretty neutral,” in a Sept. 22 Star article. The research shows a 0.8 to 1.5 foot drop in the water table beneath the St. David Cienega within 100 years due to Vigneto’s groundwater pumping.
Let’s not take the developer’s conclusion as credible on the impact of 70,000 newcomers on the still free-flowing San Pedro River. My home in Tucson is near to the Santa Cruz River, which now for the most part is a sad, dry, deeply cut trench where once cottonwood trees and birds and wildlife flourished.
The developer is leaving no stone unturned in its push to gather support for its plans. The Sept. 22 article describes a new nonprofit group that El Dorado is part of, the Southwestern Communities Coalition. El Dorado’s Washington-based attorney Lanny Davis was in Benson recently for the group’s debut, as was the coalition’s new executive director, Brian Seasholes, also an easterner.
It is remarkable that board members like Benson Mayor Toney King and Cochise County Administrator Ed Gilligan are willing to jump so fully on the bandwagon with people from outside Southern Arizona who have their own agendas. The coalition’s purpose, to protect “the future of small-town America,” is laughable as it defends turning Benson into a bigger city than nearby Sierra Vista.
El Dorado plans to market its homes internationally, and Benson and Cochise County will have little control over the Community Facilities Districts that El Dorado has established to raise revenue from its homeowners.
Additionally, according to the Arizona Corporation Commission, El Dorado Benson’s major investors come from far and wide, including the retired owner of one of the biggest trucking firms in the U.S., who is from Phoenix, to the CEO of Bollinger Shipyards from Louisiana. Others are from Texas, Washington, Florida and New Mexico. El Dorado Benson is not a homegrown firm.
For those who care about keeping water in the San Pedro and keeping birds in its glorious cottonwood trees, what can be done so that the San Pedro doesn’t become the Santa Cruz?
- Let Rep. Raul Grijalva know that you support his House Natural Resources Committee investigation into the federal permitting process for the development.
- Contact Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, whose district the Villages at Vigneto is in, and ask her what she is doing to protect the San Pedro River in the face of the development’s massive groundwater pumping.
- Vote for politicians who will support the Migratory Bird Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act and other legislation that is currently under threat.
- Ask state officials on what basis the Arizona Department of Water Resources can assure a sustainable water supply for the Villages. Elect leaders who are realistic about Arizona’s water future.
The future of the San Pedro River is in our hands.
The San Pedro River is too precious to lose.