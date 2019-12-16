The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writers.
In western states like Arizona, we are experiencing the impacts of climate change with longer heat waves, prolonged droughts, reduced snowpack and raging wildfires. We know the time to take action to fight climate change is now. We also know that as far away as it may seem, the ocean is critical to that fight.
No matter where you live, the ocean is integral to our everyday lives, providing half our oxygen and producing protein that feeds millions. The ocean also regulates our climate and is the Earth’s largest heat and carbon sink, capturing 30% of global carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere annually and more than 90% of the heat generated by industrial-era carbon dioxide emissions.
According to a new report from the United Nations, the ocean is reaching a tipping point. It is becoming warmer and more acidic, and sea levels are rising faster than ever before. These changes are threatening ocean ecosystems, coastal communities and traditional ways of life around the world. And they are threatening the ocean’s continued ability to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
But there is good news: It’s not too late to take ocean climate action to protect the ocean and ourselves.
First and foremost, we must substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions, especially carbon dioxide, which leads to ocean warming and drives ocean acidification. This is the most important thing we can do for the ocean.
Next, we must protect the ocean’s natural ability to store carbon and mitigate climate change, by conserving and restoring “blue carbon” ecosystems, including mangroves, seagrass beds, and salt marshes. These coastal ecosystems remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and safely store it at a rate of up to four times more than that of forests on land. They also provide essential buffering services that can limit the impacts of erosion, flooding and storms, all while providing habitat for wildlife and fishing.
Lastly, we must implement adaptation strategies to increase the ocean’s resiliency to the unavoidable impacts of climate change. This includes strongly protecting at least 30% of the ocean in areas where marine wildlife can thrive, promoting sustainable fisheries management, restoring important ocean habitats like coral reefs and reducing ocean pollution.
Arizonans are lucky that Congressman Raúl Grijalva understands the critical role of the ocean in shielding us from the effects of climate change. The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources, where he serves as chairman, is taking ocean climate action, helping coastal communities become more resilient; exploring solutions to the scourge of ocean plastic pollution; and blocking offshore oil and gas drilling that would harm ocean habitats and exacerbate climate change through increased emissions. The Committee is listening to fishermen, scientists, tribal leaders, economists, as well as inland ocean advocates like us, to understand the problems facing the ocean and to work to find solutions.
Now is the time for more leaders across the country to see the urgent need for ocean climate action. No matter where we live, we can’t afford to ignore the ocean and the important role it plays in our lives. It is time to protect our ocean, our planet, and ourselves from the impacts of climate change.