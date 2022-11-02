 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Theresa Riel is the insightful, responsive, unifying leader PCC needs

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

The Pima Community College Board of Governors needs a new leader.

The PCC Board needs a teacher who understands the needs of the students and who has the trust of the faculty and staff. That leader is Theresa Riel. Theresa is a retired PCC educator who taught mathematics at the College for 23 years. Theresa dedicated her life to her students and will continue to put their interests first on the Board.

As former PCC educators, we are passionate about the College’s potential to improve the lives of students and to strengthen our community. We know that Theresa will build upon PCC’s successes while fixing what is broken.

PCC has much to be proud of. It has enhanced its technical education programs, such as automotive and aviation. But simultaneously, the College has undermined its core university transfer programs. Last year, PCC eliminated over 15 degree concentrations including psychology, sociology, anthropology, history, political science, early childhood education and elementary education.

PCC needs a board leader who recognizes that cutting degrees undermines enrollment. That insightful leader is Theresa Riel.

PCC has a hard working and talented group of faculty and staff who provide an outstanding education to its students. They are foundational to the College’s ability to fulfill its mission. And, yet, PCC fails to listen to and respect their voices, leading to poor decisions. When our colleagues have raised these concerns, the College has responded by attacking their integrity, their ethics and their motives.

We need a board leader who understands that PCC will be stronger when it listens to the voices of the educators who are closest to the students. That responsive leader is Theresa Riel.

PCC is a public institution that needs a high-functioning Board that is attuned to the community and that operates in tandem with, but independently of, the College administration. Unfortunately, we have a Board that lacks this independence and is mired in rancor, animosity and division. The College’s accrediting body has put PCC on notice about this board dysfunction. But instead of mending fences, the Board has escalated their vitriol, further jeopardizing the College’s mission.

We need a new board leader who is not mired in this conflict and who has the temperament and skills to mend fences. That unifying leader is Theresa Riel.

The board needs Theresa Riel. As a former educator, Theresa values the voices of students, the faculty and staff at the College, recognizing their unique role in improving the College. As a mathematician, Theresa is a critical thinker and a problem solver. And, as an educator and neighborhood leader, Theresa honors different perspectives and works to find commonality.

Please stand with us, as former PCC educators, and elect Theresa Riel to the Pima Community College Board.

This guest opinion was signed by the following: Jennie Conway, former director of curriculum (Retired); Rita Flattley, former psychology faculty, past Faculty Senate president (Retired); Richard Fridena, faculty emeritus, former dean of instruction at East Campus, former chair of Social Services Department, former president of PCCEA, former president of Faculty Council (now Faculty Senate), and former faculty representative to the Board of Governors; Charlotte Fugett, former vice chancellor of human resources and East Campus president (Retired); Dave Gallagher, former faculty and first recipient of the Chancellor’s Equity and Diversity Award; Simone Gers, faculty emeritus; John Gillis, former vice president of instruction, Northwest Campus (Retired); Mark Homan, former chair of Social Services Department (Retired); Susan Jensen, former mathematics faculty (Retired); Jim Johnson, former dean of instruction at Community Campus (Retired); Philip Melton, former faculty (Retired); Rob Modica, former humanities faculty (Retired); Becky Moore, faculty emeritus; David Morales, former mathematics faculty and former Faculty Senate liaison to the administration; Sarah O’Hara, former writing faculty (Retired); Diann Porter, former mathematics faculty chair and former Faculty Senate president (Retired); Kitty Reeve, former writing faculty (Retired); Denis F. Viri, former PCC registrar and director of tribal relations.

