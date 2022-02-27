 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Opinion: Think hard about the implications of transgenics
The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

“Mirror, mirror on the wall

Look what we’ve done, we’re best of all

We’ve learned to clone and choose genomes

We freeze IVs, just look and see

Now we can make more young Macaques

No need to steal them from their ma’s

Yes we are great, make no mistake

We clone and kill for humans’ sake”

I wrote “Mirror, Mirror” in spring of 2018, after reading articles in the New York Post and New York Times about twin Macaque monkeys successfully cloned by Dr. Mu-Ming Poo and his research team in China.

Tragically, 77 monkeys died during the cloning process; but little Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua survived. As I looked at their precious faces in a crib, playing with brightly colored toys, my heart sank.

They were cloned for medical research.

More recently, in January, the first pig-to-human heart transplant was performed. The heart came from a genetically modified pig. I’m positive no one asked the pig for permission. This bothered me on many levels. Though I don’t eat pork, if an animal lives a happy life, hopefully, and is an important food source, I’m from an earlier generation that was raised accepting this hard fact.

However, for those of you who never saw the 1978 movie “Coma” by Michael Crichton, based on Robin Cook’s novel, I’ll summarize. Genetically sound humans scheduled for routine surgeries are given carbon monoxide instead of oxygen during their surgeries and fall into irreversible comas. They are then transported to a care center, which is really a warehouse until their organs are harvested for sale.

Michael Crichton was a friend I would meet with at book fairs in the 1990s. He signed his books for me, and I signed my children’s books for his, then, young daughter. During one of our meetings, he explained “transgenics” to me; the blending of two different species.

He was not only a gifted writer, he had graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1969. When he wrote about medical and scientific advancements, he had a solid background in those fields of research and followed them closely. In his novel “Next,” published in 2006, he writes about the ramifications and ethics of a human-chimpanzee transgenic (Dave) as well as an African grey parrot-human (Gerald). I do not think he was wrong. We are on the horizon of a whole new world; one we created.

The last stanza of “Mirror, Mirror” reads:

“But wait! What’s that high in the sky?

They haven’t the right to fly through the night

Abduct us at random; is all hope abandoned?

Mirror, Mirror please tell me true

Who gave them the right?”

(the mirror)

“Don’t you know? It was you.”

Karen Papagapitos

Papagapitos is a retired teacher and author. She recently moved back to Tucson after 47 years in New York City.

Catch the latest in Opinion

