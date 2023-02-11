The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Valentine’s Day is upon us. It is an important occasion because annually it is a day in which we can rethink what love is all about.

Pope Gelasius proclaimed February 14th as St. Valentine’s Day at the end of the fifth century. He did so most likely to commemorate the anniversary of Valentine’s death, which occurred around 270 A.D. Valentine was a priest who was martyred for going against the wishes of Emperor Claudius II by marrying young lovers in secret. Claudius II had barred such marriages, feeling young single men made the best soldiers.

Valentine’s Day is a time to express love. It is a day to remind ourselves and think about the question, what is love? To show how complex this simple question is, let’s contemplate the things we might love: God, our mother, brother, wife, friend, doll, garden, dog, car, school, Tucson Museum of Art and so much more. We can say we have affection for all these things, they give us a certain degree of pleasure, and if they leave our lives, we will be sad.

Affection, pleasure, and sadness: are these sufficient components of the definition of love? I think not.

I like the definition of a Henry Poor, who, during the Age of Romanticism, described love as “that sentiment which excites such a tumult in our hearts and such overpowering sensations through our whole frames.” This is an emotional and sweet definition, but it is limiting, representing more “love at first sight.”

Is it possible to find a definition that links our love for a cherished, inanimate doll with the love of a parent? Perhaps not, but at least a framework has been suggested by Cornell psychologist Robert Sternberg that helps us think “love” through. Based on research that compares the two sexes and people of different cultures, he has determined that the common central components of love are intimacy, passion, and commitment.

Intimacy includes promoting the welfare of the loved one, being able to count on the loved one in times of need, holding the loved one in high regard, receiving from and giving emotional support to the loved one, and sharing possessions with the loved one.

Passion involves a “A state of intense longing for union with the other.” This can be sexual, but also purely psychological.

Commitment is maintaining the love over the long haul, despite the ups and downs.

Consummate love is when all three components exist in a relationship, though over time they can change to varying degrees of intensity. Intimacy between friends can be one form of love, parental love can be another form involving intimacy and commitment. An infatuated love can just involve passion, though it could turn into something more.

Love can be expressed in various ways: giving presents, doing kind and thoughtful deeds, touching, saying nice things, and spending time with the loved one. Given people’s upbringing, they are more likely to emphasize one form of expression over another. Huggers like to touch. Those uncomfortable with touch might prefer good deeds, and those who are shy might like to find an appropriate present.

The main wish is that the giver and the receiver of expressions of love are on the same wavelength. If, however, one really needs some quality time with the other, and the other thinks buying presents is enough, hopefully they can adjust expectations and at least meet each other halfway.

So Valentine’s Day is a time to express love, but as we all know, relationships regularly need work. No matter how close they are to us, people cannot be taken for granted, nor their relationship with us. Relationships need adjustment, fine tuning, and reinforcement. Love is maintained through open communication and by expressing love not just on Valentine’s Day, but throughout the year.

Happy Valentine’s Day!