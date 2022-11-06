Local Opinion: This is who we can be

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

We have heard the phrase “That is not who we are,” referring to some behaviors in our country. Sometimes it is exactly who we are.

Recall the assault on the U.S. Capitol and the Constitutional process on Jan. 6, 2021. Thousands of insurrectionists demonstrated extreme behavior that runs afoul of our ideals. There are riots with burning and looting. There is crime of all descriptions. There is loneliness, poverty and depression without assistance. Ignoring those who are suffering is sometimes who we are.

Along with that, we are divided, tribal and mistrustful of a perceived enemy. Politics has become a blood sport pitting “us” against “them.” Fear and anger, two powerful emotions, are used to full effect in our elections. We see it in ads proclaiming what that other evil person will do when elected. The ads are 30 second bursts of dire warning of the hell that awaits.

Truth has little value in such advertisement. Apparently, being elected brings rewards of great power and influence, judging by the negative energy expended to achieve it. We shall see this accelerate all the way to and through the upcoming midterm elections. There will be little relaxation afterwards, only contention to challenge results.

People will remain in their tribes and will seek confirmation bias. The wedges driving us apart will only get deeper, causing more bitterness and mistrust, serving no good universal purpose. It is easy to get drawn into the morass of hatred, fear and paranoia.

What can we do? We can resist it with all our intellectual and spiritual strengths.

Referring to “That is not who we are,” we can become what we are supposed to be. We teach our children to become kind, honest, generous and fair. There are some, however, who may think that winning at all costs is preferable. That would be acceptable if life were a situation where only the strong survive. That is the law of the jungle. Have we evolved beyond that?

We can easily find examples of horrendous behaviors throughout the world. Unfortunately, some destructive, dishonest behaviors and beliefs are baked into segments of humanity. We can behave otherwise.

Think of the qualities of faith, hope and charity. I once heard that faith is knowing that things will work out. We do not know how and are not supposed to know how. We must have hope to move on. Without it, our lives may lose purpose, so it is essential.

Charity may be of the greatest value. We can be charitable in a multitude of ways, large and small. We can treat every person we encounter with dignity and respect. Ask their opinions and make them feel valued.

We can engage in random acts of kindness. A kind word or gesture goes a long way to advance general harmony. Give sincere compliments every day. It is easy to do and feels good when done. Mark Twain once said that he could live for two months on a compliment. Compliment originators may not know the powerful impact. We all have that same power.

We vividly recall harsh words said to us in our lives, but treasure positive ones. They have stayed with us and can be unlocked at any time.

Starting right this minute, resolve to make a positive difference. Anything uplifting or generous you do can be contagious and spread like wildfire. And it is free. Do someone a favor. Make a call to an old friend. Tell those with whom you are the closest how much you appreciate them. It might make someone’s day, week, year or century.

Being charitable is easy not to do, but the rewards to all concerned are worth it if we all try and create a better world. We have nothing to lose. Be the kind of person that you love being around. It can only turn out well.