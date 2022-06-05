 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Thoughts and prayers can't replace action

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Lindell is a professor at the University of Arizona and a deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona:

Thoughts and prayers.

How trite are these words in response to tragedy! What is missing in this invocation? There is no personal action associated with this saying.

Clearly, we resonate with those who are experiencing tragic, unheard-of events, leaving us paralyzed for lack of an effective way to respond. And prayers for what? Are we asking some deity in the sky to fix something or someone so we will not be burdened with doing it ourselves? I feel sorry for those who have placed all their eggs in this basket.

We humans have become enamored of yearning for a leader who will take over what we seem unable or unwilling to do for ourselves. For example, many have given over to God control of everything, so we do not have to assume control of our own lives. We have allowed ourselves to become subjects, if not supplicants. Jews have been searching for a messiah since the origin of Judaism. Early followers of Jesus hoped that he would militarily lead them against the Roman overlords, to conquer and liberate them from subjugation. However, Jesus did not fit the stereotype of a Jewish messiah.

People are also reading…

Instead, Jesus sought to instill in his followers that if change was possible it would have to be accomplished through their personal intervention — without micro-managing from Jesus (or God for that matter). Jesus invited his followers to action.

Two thousand years later, we are still looking for a messiah, a leader who will take over and assume control so we don’t have to. What is the matter with this picture? We humans need to assume control of our own destiny. Our future is through action. It means assuming personal responsibility for our own actions, it means voting to voice our opinions, it means standing for human rights for every human being, it means respecting the dignity (autonomy) of everyone to choose for themselves, it means democracy in action, entering into politics to effect change. We cannot sit back and let those obsessed with power and control determine our fate.

Ethics is not about you and me; it is about the other. Therefore, we need to be cognizant of our actions in the theatre of life. How we live and act matters. Whether we like it or not, we are role models. Our lives are on stage. Any attempt to influence or control another impinges on their right to live their own lives. We are not solitary, independent individuals. We are, instead, invited to be in community with others. Unfortunately, some of those communities, e.g., churches/religions are also obsessed with literal biblical belief and domination over those who gather under the safety net of their self-made “umbrellas.”

Communities that are transparent exist to invite participation by all who are involved. They operate under democratic rights of those who wish to gather together. They exist to invite participants into the questions. They also know how to share leadership with everyone in the group. Leaders are not threatened by sharing responsibility with others but seeking a healthy community that exists for the good of the group.

When will we begin to exercise our personal responsibility, without looking for something or someone whose sole agenda is to control us? This will require praxis or action on our part. We cannot afford to be passive; we must assume responsible personal intervention into the broader arena of life.

Thomas Lindell

Thomas J. Lindell, Ph.D., is an emeritus professor of molecular and cellular biology at the University of Arizona. He has taught courses in bioethics and science and theology. He is a deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona. He is also a member of the Society of Ordained Scientists (SOSc).

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Without trust and truth, we can't have democracy

Local Opinion: Without trust and truth, we can't have democracy

OPINION: "So, the next time you hear demagoguery or comments intended to dehumanize the “other side” or something that you know is untrue, stand up! Take a stand for truth, stand up for democracy and freedom, show courage and integrity like Gen. Milley did. And, never accept lies from a leader because you like their policies on other issues," writes Patrick DeConcini, Col (Ret) Arizona Air National Guard.

Arizona Opinion: We can be a great American wine region, but not without water

OPINION: "The state Legislature has thus far avoided passing legislation that would ensure businesses like mine have a reliable water supply for years to come --but that could change. There is currently an opportunity before the Arizona Legislature to act on water policy and support small farms and businesses like mine in rural areas," writes Demion Clinco. 

Local Opinion: Our make-believe 'bang, bang' days are long gone

Local Opinion: Our make-believe 'bang, bang' days are long gone

OPINION: "Gone are the Saturday matinees with the cowboy heroes. Gone are the pretend reenactments of those movies. Gone are the days when a young boy’s innocence did not give a second thought to pretending to shoot a gun at someone else because it was all make-believe," writes Tucsonan Robert Nordmeyer. 

Heather Mace: There have always been guns in my classroom

Heather Mace: There have always been guns in my classroom

OPINION: "Whole families could be shattered by a single encounter with a gun. Even though these events took place off campus, students carried the trauma responses of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and mood changes with them everywhere, including into school," writes Star contributor Heather Mace. 

Local Opinion: Silence that speaks volumes

Local Opinion: Silence that speaks volumes

OPINION: "The Moment of Silence specifically does not require or suggest that the children think about anything in particular during that moment. Their teachers do not tell them what to think about. Instead, they can ask their parents or guardians — which gives space for meaningful conversations to take place at home between parents and children," writes Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin. 

Fitz's Opinion: When it's no longer a game for a family and fans

Fitz's Opinion: When it's no longer a game for a family and fans

The young daughter of an educator educates her peers

"The Monday after that October game, Coach Hardy walked into his classroom and found a Hangman game scrawled across his white board. The six blanks were filled in with the N-word. An image was posted. Word spread online," writes David Fitzsimmons. 

Local Opinion: Protecting patients means preserving health care subsidies

Local Opinion: Protecting patients means preserving health care subsidies

OPINION: "Lawmakers must not let this opportunity slip away. They can’t simply put off these challenges for another few years. All Americans deserve the security of affordable health insurance — Congress must make subsidies permanent without delay as the year-end expiration date approaches," writes Tucsonan Anna Estrada. 

Terry Bracy: GOP seeks full flowering of minority rule

Terry Bracy: GOP seeks full flowering of minority rule

OPINION: "They genuinely seem to believe that the imagined autocratic efficacy of a strong man in power would be preferable to the built-in inefficiencies of a functioning democracy. This is the full flowering of their vision for minority rule," writes Star contributor Terry Bracy. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News