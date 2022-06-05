Local Opinion: Thoughts and prayers can't replace action

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Lindell is a professor at the University of Arizona and a deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona:

Thoughts and prayers.

How trite are these words in response to tragedy! What is missing in this invocation? There is no personal action associated with this saying.

Clearly, we resonate with those who are experiencing tragic, unheard-of events, leaving us paralyzed for lack of an effective way to respond. And prayers for what? Are we asking some deity in the sky to fix something or someone so we will not be burdened with doing it ourselves? I feel sorry for those who have placed all their eggs in this basket.

We humans have become enamored of yearning for a leader who will take over what we seem unable or unwilling to do for ourselves. For example, many have given over to God control of everything, so we do not have to assume control of our own lives. We have allowed ourselves to become subjects, if not supplicants. Jews have been searching for a messiah since the origin of Judaism. Early followers of Jesus hoped that he would militarily lead them against the Roman overlords, to conquer and liberate them from subjugation. However, Jesus did not fit the stereotype of a Jewish messiah.

Instead, Jesus sought to instill in his followers that if change was possible it would have to be accomplished through their personal intervention — without micro-managing from Jesus (or God for that matter). Jesus invited his followers to action.

Two thousand years later, we are still looking for a messiah, a leader who will take over and assume control so we don’t have to. What is the matter with this picture? We humans need to assume control of our own destiny. Our future is through action. It means assuming personal responsibility for our own actions, it means voting to voice our opinions, it means standing for human rights for every human being, it means respecting the dignity (autonomy) of everyone to choose for themselves, it means democracy in action, entering into politics to effect change. We cannot sit back and let those obsessed with power and control determine our fate.

Ethics is not about you and me; it is about the other. Therefore, we need to be cognizant of our actions in the theatre of life. How we live and act matters. Whether we like it or not, we are role models. Our lives are on stage. Any attempt to influence or control another impinges on their right to live their own lives. We are not solitary, independent individuals. We are, instead, invited to be in community with others. Unfortunately, some of those communities, e.g., churches/religions are also obsessed with literal biblical belief and domination over those who gather under the safety net of their self-made “umbrellas.”

Communities that are transparent exist to invite participation by all who are involved. They operate under democratic rights of those who wish to gather together. They exist to invite participants into the questions. They also know how to share leadership with everyone in the group. Leaders are not threatened by sharing responsibility with others but seeking a healthy community that exists for the good of the group.

When will we begin to exercise our personal responsibility, without looking for something or someone whose sole agenda is to control us? This will require praxis or action on our part. We cannot afford to be passive; we must assume responsible personal intervention into the broader arena of life.

Thomas J. Lindell, Ph.D., is an emeritus professor of molecular and cellular biology at the University of Arizona. He has taught courses in bioethics and science and theology. He is a deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona. He is also a member of the Society of Ordained Scientists (SOSc).

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

