Local Opinion: Time for compromise on abortion

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

There’s a supposedly unbridgeable divide in America on abortion. We either believe that a woman has a moral right to do with her body as she pleases or that a fetus has a moral right to live.

I disagree, not about the moral divide, but rather that the political divide is unbridgeable. Progress means compromise, reuniting our country on a divisive issue that extends from our local women’s clinics and church pews all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court has now ruled that Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey were wrongly decided, but when we read the decision it’s more about states’ rights than abortion. Roe v. Wade is widely regarded as legislation from the bench, a disruption of the delicate power balance among our three branches of federal government. But now the feds are officially out of the abortion business; it’s not in our Constitution. We conservatives like this but remember, this column is about compromise so keep reading.

The Supreme Court has availed Arizona the opportunity to find its comfort zone, hopefully between the legislative paths of Utah (near zero abortion) and New York (abortion up to labor). Let the other 49 states make their decisions and we’ll concentrate on our own backyard.

Unfettered Arizona confusingly has two abortion laws, one 158 years old, the other 157 years younger. Surely, we can dismiss the territorial day’s precedent and deal with today’s reality: the Arizona law taking effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with limited exceptions. This law appears to be onerous, but let’s take a closer look.

Roe v. Wade legislated trimesters: 0-13 weeks, abortion allowed; 14-27 weeks, maybe; and 28-40 weeks, no abortion. So that court decision both allowed and banned abortions. A normal pregnancy is 40 weeks, but given advances in medicine over the last half century, extremely preterm infants are born 23 through 28 weeks. Introducing more complexity, there’s an abortion pill, which is a combination of two different medications that safely and effectively ends an already-existing pregnancy within the first 11 weeks. This approach is becoming more preferred than surgical abortion, recommended to be performed up to 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Therefore, little has changed; neither the recent Supreme Court decision nor Arizona’s 15-week law has any effect on those of you of child-bearing age. To their credit, the two abortion clinics in Tucson have paused their “operations” waiting for clarity of law, but they will resume soon.

So let’s lower the volume of the rhetoric. The right should cease celebrating a shallow victory and the left should stop insisting that there is a war on women.

Pragmatism is the road to compromise. My desire for a near total ban on abortion is an impossible dream; our citizenry would never agree to pass such a law and would never submit to one. America tried to ban alcohol once, how did that go? I’m old enough to remember the “wire coat hanger, kitchen table” time before Roe v. Wade. Let’s agree that we don’t want a return to the good old days.

Absent from today’s conversation is the other party that is involved in 100% of all abortions, the father of the fetus. All we hear is “real men support women’s rights” with no mention that “real men support their soon-to-be child.” Let’s also agree that the financially-responsible, loving future father has a voice.

I look forward to our Arizona debate. No doubt our new law will be tweaked and even referendums are on the horizon. It feels great that after 50 years of federal suppression, Arizona is allowed to forge its own future. We ask those from other states to stay home and sit on their wallets.

Jeffrey McConnell is a 77-year old male California refugee. He lives in Tucson.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

