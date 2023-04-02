The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

On March 24, a letter writer to the Star asked, “why is the government using tax dollars to construct EV charging stations?’

The short answer: we are out of time to address global warming exclusively using market mechanisms. We must use all available means: a revenue-neutral carbon fee/dividend mechanism, trade policy, tax credits.

The International Panel on Climate Change recently released its sixth report, an eight-year study which was signed by all members of the United Nations. According to the report, “There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.” This quote is Pollyanna-esque. Slipping through this window is a theoretical possibility, just as eliminating drug use is a theoretical possibility, but it is not going to happen.

It is a virtual certainty that global mean temperature will exceed 1.5 degree C within a decade, and we are on pace for 2 degree C warming by mid-century. This rapid warming is creating enormous uncertainty and risks. For example, scientists cannot confidently estimate the average annual flow rate of the Colorado River over the next 30 years. There may be feedback loops, such as warming of tundra which will release vast quantities of methane, which will create more warming. Rinse and repeat. These are unsettling consequences of the uncertainty we have injected into our environment.

Here are recommendations which are incontrovertible in non-political discourse:

1. Eliminate fossil fuel subsidies. According to the International Monetary Fund, “Globally, fossil fuel subsidies were 5.9 trillion dollars or 6.8 percent of GDP in 2020 and are expected to increase to 7.4 percent of GDP in 2025.” In 2009, the G20 nations, and in 2019 all 197 nations, pledged to phase out fossil fuel subsidies. We are backsliding. Currently there is significant bipartisan support for a carbon tariff, which among other things would account for these subsidies. It would be good form to first eliminate our own subsidies.

2. As Mitt Romney put it, “If we want to do something serious about global emissions, we need to put a price on carbon.” The preferred vehicle is HR2307 of the last legislative session. This measure would impose a gradually increasing fee on carbon at the wellhead or mine, the revenue would be distributed to households (about $2,000 per household per year), it would set yearly goals for carbon reduction, and it would create a border carbon adjustment mechanism to propagate the policy globally. It is simple (you and I can read it), it is fair (the more you pollute, the more you pay), it is progressive (most low- and middle-income households come out ahead. The richest 10 percent pollute 5-16 times more than the bottom 50 percent), and it is economically sound.

In praise of markets, let’s recall that one year ago the Ukraine invasion created a surge in oil and gas prices. Markets then did their thing: supply increased, consumers (especially in the EU) consumed less, and in a remarkably short time, prices declined.

Unfortunately, politics is vastly more difficult than economics, which is vastly more difficult than science.

Politicians like subsidies because they can claim credit, and the inefficiencies are not immediately apparent. They fear fee/dividend, because it is easy for opponents to conflate the fee with a tax and omit the dividend.

To finally address the letter writer’s question: First, he can rest assured that his gas consumption has been heavily subsidized. Secondly, in the absence of a price on carbon, and given the scale and urgency of transitioning to a green economy, we have to use other means to mitigate global warming, as best we can.