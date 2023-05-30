The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The window of opportunity to protect Tucson’s residential and commercial renters from displacement is closing. Before returning to my roots in this region, I lived 18 years in Portland, Oregon, during a period of transformative urban development.

Tucson is booming. In 2005, Portland was at a similar stage of growth, abuzz with creative activity. By 2010, significant displacement throughout Portland had occurred. By 2015, no-fault eviction and rent gouging were rampant across Portland’s property markets.

In 2017, Portland City Council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance requiring many landlords to pay moving costs for tenants evicted without cause, or forced to move by rent increases of 10% or more within a 12-month period. The ordinance still stands. For qualifying cases, it requires payments of between $2,900 and $4,500. Landlords with only one rental unit are exempted from the rule.

This groundbreaking ordinance is an effective deterrent to no-fault eviction and rent gouging; but for countless long-established residents, creatives, and small business people who defined Portland’s appeal, it was too little, too late. Vast numbers of renters were already driven from their homes, and the ordinance didn’t protect commercial renters at all. By 2018, it was not unusual for a small business owner with an excellent rental record to receive 30 days notice that the cost of their rent would be as much as tripled. With nowhere to relocate stock or equipment, such a notice is a liquidation sentence.

The massive influx of corporate chains, luxury commerce, and international property investors irrevocably transformed Portland’s character. Once abundant warehouse workshops, family-run markets, and community gathering places became few and far between. Houseless encampments rapidly increased at the margins of a decadent volume of choices for affluent diversion.

Density is a critical component of sustainable urban development. It can be fostered to provide a diversity of goods, services, and gathering places to a wide demographic of people in thriving neighborhoods; or it can be permitted to run amok in an untempered redistribution of wealth and property.

I recently visited an event hosted by a nonprofit partnered with the City of Tucson and national organizations, which is “committed to supporting growth of entrepreneurs that fuel the future of Tucson.” I attended this event to ask — does Tucson have any strategies in place to offset commercial gentrification? Unfortunately, the organizer I spoke with had no answer, and suggested that broaching the issue of small business preparedness for commercial gentrification is a “political” matter which does not fit within their educational model.

That begs another question which should never be an answer unto itself — why would cities boost the proliferation of small businesses without policy in place to protect them once their work has opened the door of cultural capital for sweeping development? I posted these questions publicly, and a representative for the City of Tucson assured me that displacement is something city planners and city council care about, but that Arizona law preempts cities from regulating rents in any way.

Yet, there are solutions beyond rent-control, such as a relocation assistance ordinance inclusive of commercial leases by small business people, even if a less ambitious threshold than 10 percent annual rent increase is needed to make it a reality. Other policies can provide more robust support for additional cooperative workshop communities in our metro region, as well as incentivize property ownership by small businesses along medium-density, mixed-use, pedestrian-friendly streets; with concessions for parking requirements or other regulatory barriers.

I see Tucson organizations pointing to Portland’s successes in their mission to “build upon the assets that make our city unique” without also reflecting on that city’s terrible failures. Tucson can and should grow, but with authoritative stewardship of its distinctive character, before it’s too late to set ground rules that will make any difference.