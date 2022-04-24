Local Opinion: Time to duck and cover again?

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The danger of nuclear war was accepted as a reality by the kids of my generation. Once a week, at the Pentagon’s direction, my parochial school in St. Louis would practice our “duck and cover” drill in the following manner. Sister Catherine Patrice, the principal, would announce without warning we were under attack by Russian bombers. Each student would duck under their desks and cover their eyes so as not to be blinded by the blast.

We were timed, and the fastest classroom to complete the exercise successfully got extra desserts at the cafeteria. We were war babies, and no one needed to explain to us what enemies were or how to take orders. It was a time when the country acted as one and the definitions of patriotism and treason were clearly understood. America ended World War II as the only owner of the atomic bomb, but soon its secret formulas were delivered to the Soviet Union by spies and traitors. Once allies against Hitler, the U.S. and the Soviets were soon to become enemies in a Cold War that never turned hot because of the unimaginable carnage that would result.

Or to put it in the words of Albert Einstein: “I do not know with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.” For half of a century, we avoided nuclear confrontation with the Soviet Union by accepting its inevitable outcome — MAD, Mutually Assured Destruction. Even the most dangerous weapons can be engineered to be more powerful. Weapon designers soon developed the hydrogen bomb, a more potent cousin to Little Boy and Fat Man that together killed 100,000 Japanese and ended the Pacific war. Soon an arms race was off and running. Today there are 14,500 nuclear weapons in the world owned by nine nations: North Korea, Israel, India, Pakistan, England, China, France, the U.S., and Russia. According to contemporary models, a single exchange of today’s weapons would kill a billion people within a week. But that’s not all. Next would come the infamous nuclear winter which is estimated to block out the light of the sun for 10 years, bringing about the worst famine in history. To summarize: one nuclear war involving the great powers would more than likely bring an end to life on this planet. Cancel your Netflix subscriptions! These are the facts, but how many times a day does a typical, educated American consider this threat? Not many! In the age of clicks, the file on nuclear war is buried in the obscure stacks of libraries. Only when the world’s bullies like Vladimir Putin introduce the subject as a veiled threat do we say to ourselves, “Yeah, that’s a problem.”

I was playing a round of golf with a younger friend last weekend and we got to talking about U.S. policy in Ukraine. He confessed that he is a Republican who voted for Biden and his Democratic candidate for Congress. But he said he is also furious with Biden, who he felt like ought to be bombing the hell out of Putin and his Russian supporters.

He looked puzzled when I responded: “That would be duck-and-cover time again!”

Let’s hope I don’t have to go into detail.

Terry Bracy has served as a political adviser, campaign manager, congressional aide, sub-Cabinet official, board member and as an adviser to presidents.

