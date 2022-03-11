Local Opinion: To be or not to be. Heed Hamlet and take action in Ukraine

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Why, in the name of all that we profess to be, are we not expressly resisting Vladimir Putin’s barbarism? Where is the American voice that speaks for humanity? Where is our FDR, our Churchill: Where indeed is a voice to match that of Mr. Zelenskyy? Where is any trace of resolve to be found in our pusillanimous response to Putin’s conduct in Ukraine — conduct beyond inhumanity.
Rattling the nuclear option was all Putin needed for any thought of active Western support for Ukraine to come to a tremulous halt. Ukraine isn’t a NATO member — so we needn’t get involved militarily. Rather, we’ll sit by while Putin reduces their towns to rubble and their people to slavery, but for their fortitude.
NATO’s turn will come next. Good luck with the vow that not one square centimeter of NATO will be invaded — the Baltic states would be overrun before NATO could assemble a quorum. Our sacrifice of Ukraine by no means implies that the nuclear threat has gone away. If Putin means it now, he’ll mean it then. Face it now or face it later. It’s either hands up for joining Putin’s Greater Russia; or fight this barbarous adventurer now — before Ukraine is depopulated and reduced to dust and ashes.
How can we sit mute before images of distraught women clutching babies, kissing husbands a final goodbye; images of dispossessed people fleeing from shattered homes; of the acres of broken buildings and crushed cities; images of the dead, abandoned on the roadway? How can we watch all this and remain immobile, taking refuge from our conscience behind a congealed Congress? We hear that we are supplying military equipment (Are we still? If so what, and why isn’t that being proudly advertised?). But not the fighter planes they are pleading for, evidently out of fear that Putin might think it an act of war.
And while we’re about it. Why is there talk of additional sanctions? Why was not every possible sanction immediately applied? Those crushing sanctions, those shock-and-awe sanctions that would bring Putin to his knees, begging for mercy. Well, Putin is still standing.
In speaking via remote access to the British Parliament today, Mr. Zelenskyy referenced Mr. Churchill’s speech rallying the British people in 1940. He also referenced Hamlet. Remember?
“Thus conscience doth make cowards of us all,
And thus the native hue of resolution
Is sicklied o’er with the pale cast of thought,
And enterprises of great pith and moment
With this regard their currents turn awry
And lose the name of action.”
Jefferies is a retired solar physicist and observatory director. He lives in Tucson.