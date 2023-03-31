The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I am a retired associate dean of the graduate college at UA, where dealing with troubled students was part of my job. I read the PAX Group report concerning campus safety and was disappointed that there was not much attention paid to prevention and the need for increased mental health services. Student health insurance offers birth control with no co-pay. Why not free psychiatric medications?

I have followed college shootings carefully, and I am dismayed at the lack of understanding of these incidents. The typical shooter is an older student, often a graduate student, who is desperate to succeed but has met with repeated failures. I arrived at UA in 2002 right before the nursing shootings. I attended a meeting for faculty and staff after the tragedy. I was surprised to hear the head of Human Resources blame arrogant faculty and obnoxious “fraternity boys.” She proudly proclaimed that she didn’t care how many grants a faculty member had, she would not allow them to abuse students. She called for more civility. This was met with loud applause.

I stood up and explained that she had the dynamics all wrong. Typically, the shooter finally finds a sympathetic, kind faculty member and the student believes this person will save them. It is the kind, student-oriented faculty member who gets shot, not the arrogant faculty member. The murdered nurses and Tom Meixner are the prototypical victims found in college shootings. The jerks rarely get shot.

So what can be done to prevent these tragedies? We can scrutinize graduate transfer students. Most graduate transfer students have valid reasons to change schools, but some are counseled out or expelled due to inappropriate behavior. The university needs to check on all graduate transfer students to see if they had any violations of student conduct codes. An official call to their Dean of Students is all that is needed. A few universities post on transcripts that a student had violations.

The University of Arizona should lead a national effort to have all universities notate such violations; not the details, just that this student violated rules of student conduct. This would have prevented admitting Murad Dervish as well as James Holmes who chose Colorado over UA and went on to shoot 82 people in Aurora. Doing background checks for teaching assistants is good, but insufficient. Additionally, we need fingerprint background checks on all admitted students. The K-12 schools require this for anyone working in schools.

Part of the pattern for shooters is repeated failure. We can address that by limiting the number of failures a student endures. But at the graduate level, we often do the opposite. We are very reluctant to remove a student. Instead, we extend their probation, petition to extend the time-to-degree policy, urge them to transfer to another department or university, giving them more and more chances. But what we are really doing is increasing their stress and their student loans by prolonging the inevitable. And again, it is the kind, caring faculty member who argues for one more chance. Perhaps the most famous example is the murder of Karel Deleeuw, a mathematics professor at Stanford in 1978. I knew Karel; in the ‘60s he taught a “Free University” course on Peace. I spent many evenings sitting on his floor drinking cheap wine and talking about the evils of the war in Viet Nam. He was a kind and gentle soul. After going through several advisors, a doctoral student changed his advisor to Deleeuw, no doubt believing that finally someone would help him. Theodore Streleski, a doctoral student for 19 years, bludgeoned him to death with a hammer because DeLeeuw would not approve his dissertation.

The PAX report is correct that UA’s systems and procedures are inadequate, but it’s time to look at causes and not just responses to troubled students.