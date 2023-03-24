The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I recently read a Tucson Opinion piece that called for innovative thinking in improving the housing shortage in Tucson using infill concepts. The Quail Canyon section of Pima Wash was one example of the writer’s enthusiasm. This is a small parcel that has been purchased by a California consortium to maximize their profit by building 116 separate two-story homes and 210 apartments. The floodway runs through the middle of the wash.

Homeowners in the area recognize that the consortium has a right to build in the Wash. Our concern is the density of the housing and their request to change the zoning. We have had a series of discussions with the legal firm representing the owners as recently as this last week and have offered modifications to the plan. The homes are projected to be relatively expensive and the apartments are slated as high-end rentals. This does nothing to improve the housing shortage for low- and middle-income families.

The first concern is the very negative impact on the Important Riparian Area. The plan shows these areas surrounded by dense housing. This will impact wildlife movement through the Wash from light, sound and odor contamination. We are also concerned about the long-term stability of the proposed protective measures. Our recommendations would better preserve these areas.

Our second concern is the hydrologic impact of the plan on the Wash. The plan calls for squeezing the 100-year floodplain area down to the outer limits of the floodway by building up the areas with tons of fill. The result will be a very robust flood wash through the middle of the housing developments. The impact of runoff flooding from the past mountain fires is also unknown. The engineers claim the plan can handle the increase. They have planned protective measures especially for property at great risk for damage from the flow.

Equally pressing for those living around the Wash is the tremendous increase in traffic flow on North Oracle and Rudasill Road.

The legal firm’s traffic engineer reached a conclusion that the road infrastructure could support the predicted increase in traffic. We are dubious of this analysis. The 116 single homes will only exit to North Oracle turning north. There will be a U-turn lane to travel south or they can go up to turn right on Rudasill to travel over to First Avenue. The north apartments exit on to Rudasill turning either left or right. Rudasill is a two-lane road with no bike or walking lanes and with a steep blind hill travelling west to east. The same blind hills and curves are present going west as well. This is not an all-weather road and it floods routinely with heavy rains with those coming out of the apartments blocked going right. This detail is important to understand as it is a second-order effect of the dense housing.

Traffic is already a hazard on Rudasill and the plan will add much more risk to the six neighborhoods that can only exit their developments onto Rudasill. The high volume will also back up the Rudasill and First Avenue intersection.

The plan calls for too dense a building pattern simply to maximize profit for the owners. This is not a meaningful solution for needed housing in Pima County. The risk to the riparian desert, the risk to migration of wildlife and the traffic risk to those of us who travel on these roads is real.

The Planning and Zoning Commission should reject the request by the owners to rezone the Wash. This is not an effort to roll back progress, but do the right thing for Pima County, Pima Wash and its citizens.

Just because you can do something does not mean you should. It is time to take the harder right and reject the zoning change request.