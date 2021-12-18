Local Opinion: Too much packaging for the holidays

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
My recycling bin was not big enough in November to hold all of the waste generated by my household, which consists of me.
This and other things lead me to predict this holiday season will likely be a historic milestone in the sheer generation of packaging waste.
I am a dedicated recycler year-round, but the large blue plastic recycling bin beside my house rarely reaches half full. This year it was overflowing by mid-month due to a surplus of cartons and packaging materials from Amazon and other online retailers.
In one instance, I received the gift a coffee bean grinder that arrived in a cardboard box with air pillows that contained another box, with a box inside that box that contained cardboard packaging materials.
Meanwhile, I bought gifts for family and friends (OK, mostly myself) that came in boxes packaged in cardboard boxes containing air bubbles, bubble wrap and paper packaging materials.
By the end of the month, my little house was awash in cardboard.
This was never a problem when Santa slipped down the chimney in the middle of the night and deposited gifts under the Christmas tree.
I discovered the city of Tucson has a site that includes a half-dozen mammoth recycling receptacles, as well as special purple bins reserved just for glass (which is no longer accepted in the city’s home recycling program). When I got there this week, however, the bins were full.
Nevertheless, a couple of guys had backed their pickup truck to a receptacle and were standing on the bed, unloading cardboard, basically dumping it on top of the mound.
Lacking a ladder, I had to shoehorn my six or seven cardboard boxes (collapsed and folded) into empty spaces between other cardboard boxes in the bins.
What is going on in Tucson is happening around the world. What’s the answer? A large segment of the public wants to and/or needs to shop online, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The answer is for Amazon and other online retail sellers to reduce unnecessary packaging and support local recycling efforts that are made necessary by the economic activity of Amazon and other online retail sellers.
In a statement on its website, Amazon says it is working to “reinvent and simplify” packaging. As of June 2021, Amazon says, “we have reduced the weight of outbound packaging by over 36% and eliminated more than 1 million tons of packaging materials since 2015 — the equivalent of 2 billion shipping boxes.”
There is no reason for taxpayers to pay the cost of online retailers’ over-packaging and failure to recycle. Amazon, Walmart, Target, etc. need to work faster, and if they won’t, our legislators need to start working.
Barnes is a Tucson resident, attorney and author.